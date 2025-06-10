Hear Mavis Staples Cover Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'

(ANTI-) A lifelong performer with an unparalleled career and voice, Mavis Staples will turn 86 years old this July but continues to tour around the world, bringing her music and message to the people one show at a time.
Today - ahead of next week's Juneteenth celebrations - she shares her poignant interpretation of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" from his famed 'Blonde' album. Upon first listen it is about letting go and moving on, but it also becomes clear that the song's protagonist is doing so with feelings of peacefulness, gratitude and unconditional love - three things Mavis Staples has always embodied.
Listen to her moving rendition below, which was lovingly produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Nathaniel Rateliff) and features spoken word vocals by songwriter and Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson.
"'Channel Orange' was my first introduction to Frank Ocean and I was just amazed at the writing and soulfulness coming from his voice," Staples exclaimed. "And I loved 'Blonde' when that record came out. That first line in "Godspeed" of "I will always love you" just crushes me every time I hear it...or sing it. It's just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honored to sing his words."
This time last year Staples spoke to The New York Times about her 85th birthday, having no plans to retire and how her voice has changed with time, "having broadened and softened, like a steel sculpture pillowed with velvet."
"Being an American and not believing in royalty, meeting her was the closest I'd ever felt," Jeff Tweedy of Wilco said to the Times. "I felt the same way when I met Johnny Cash, like meeting a dollar bill or bald eagle."
She also released "Worthy", an upbeat R&B track reminiscent of the music she once made with her former collaborator and the all-around genius Prince. Produced by Mark Ronson protege MNDR, the song came to fruition via an all-women team with Ms. Staples making it her own. As a black woman who lent her voice to the civil rights movement, the song vibrates through Mavis's unique perspective as both a call to action and an infectious, dance-worthy tune.
Head below to check out all of her upcoming tour dates, including multiple Canadian jazz festivals and shows throughout the United States and Europe.
TOUR DATES
June 21 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
June 23 - Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Jazz Festival
June 26 - Montreal, Canada @ Montreal Jazz Festival
June 28 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
June 29 - Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center
July 5 - Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park
July 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festvial
July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Concert of Colors
July 20 - Columbus, OH @ Jazz & Rib Fest
July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
Aug 2 - Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival
Aug 5 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Aug 7 - Gothenburg, Västra Gotaland County @ Way Out West
Aug 10 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Aug 22 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
Aug 23 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
Aug 25 - Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
Sept 11 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sept 13 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions
Oct 4 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest
Oct 9 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
Oct 12 - Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts
Mavis Staples And Murder By Death Lead Granfalloon 2025 Lineup
All-Star House Band Announced for 'Mavis Staples 85th: All-Star Birthday Concert'
Old Crow Medicine Show Recruit Mavis Staples For 'One Drop'
Mavis Staples And Jeff Tweedy Release 'All In It Together'
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond (10 Million) By RIAA- Hear Mavis Staples Cover Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series
From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans
Bruce Dickinson's 'More Balls To Picasso' Reworked Album Set For Release
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Expand Roll On Down The Highway Tour
TURNSTILE Hitting The Road For THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR
The Plot In You Announce 2025 Headline Tour
Plush Teams With Disturbed's David Draiman For New Single 'Why'
Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Its Entirety On Fall Your