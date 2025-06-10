Hear Mavis Staples Cover Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'

(ANTI-) A lifelong performer with an unparalleled career and voice, Mavis Staples will turn 86 years old this July but continues to tour around the world, bringing her music and message to the people one show at a time.

Today - ahead of next week's Juneteenth celebrations - she shares her poignant interpretation of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed" from his famed 'Blonde' album. Upon first listen it is about letting go and moving on, but it also becomes clear that the song's protagonist is doing so with feelings of peacefulness, gratitude and unconditional love - three things Mavis Staples has always embodied.

Listen to her moving rendition below, which was lovingly produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Nathaniel Rateliff) and features spoken word vocals by songwriter and Youth Poet Laureate Kara Jackson.

"'Channel Orange' was my first introduction to Frank Ocean and I was just amazed at the writing and soulfulness coming from his voice," Staples exclaimed. "And I loved 'Blonde' when that record came out. That first line in "Godspeed" of "I will always love you" just crushes me every time I hear it...or sing it. It's just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honored to sing his words."

This time last year Staples spoke to The New York Times about her 85th birthday, having no plans to retire and how her voice has changed with time, "having broadened and softened, like a steel sculpture pillowed with velvet."

"Being an American and not believing in royalty, meeting her was the closest I'd ever felt," Jeff Tweedy of Wilco said to the Times. "I felt the same way when I met Johnny Cash, like meeting a dollar bill or bald eagle."

She also released "Worthy", an upbeat R&B track reminiscent of the music she once made with her former collaborator and the all-around genius Prince. Produced by Mark Ronson protege MNDR, the song came to fruition via an all-women team with Ms. Staples making it her own. As a black woman who lent her voice to the civil rights movement, the song vibrates through Mavis's unique perspective as both a call to action and an infectious, dance-worthy tune.

Head below to check out all of her upcoming tour dates, including multiple Canadian jazz festivals and shows throughout the United States and Europe.

TOUR DATES

June 21 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 23 - Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Jazz Festival

June 26 - Montreal, Canada @ Montreal Jazz Festival

June 28 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

June 29 - Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center

July 5 - Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park

July 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festvial

July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Concert of Colors

July 20 - Columbus, OH @ Jazz & Rib Fest

July 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

Aug 2 - Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 5 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Aug 7 - Gothenburg, Västra Gotaland County @ Way Out West

Aug 10 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Aug 22 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Aug 23 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Aug 25 - Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

Sept 11 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept 13 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

Oct 4 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

Oct 9 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

Oct 12 - Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts

