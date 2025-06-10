Jon Loba To Be Honored With 2025 CRB President's Award

(BBR) The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. (CRB) is proud to announce Jon Loba, President of Frontline Recordings for BMG Americas, as the recipient of the 2025 CRB President's Award.

The CRB President's Award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and played a vital role in shaping the success of the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) and its mission to advance the country radio format.

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson shared, "Jon Loba doesn't just play the game-he redefines it. He's backed legends, bet on new voices, and pushed Country forward at every turn. His impact on CRS is undeniable, and now, with a broader platform at BMG, he's reminding the industry why Music Row sets the standard. This award isn't just deserved. It's overdue."

With more than two decades of leadership in the music industry, Loba has established himself as a bold visionary and driving force behind some of country music's most notable success stories. Known for championing talent and innovation, Loba has been a pivotal player in the careers of Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, and Parmalee, as well as the global viral hit "The Git Up" by Blanco Brown, among many others. As President of Frontline Recordings for BMG Americas, he oversees a wide array of genre-spanning label operations while continuing to elevate the presence and power of country music on a global stage.

Loba's influence extends beyond artist development-his strategic foresight and unwavering support of CRS have helped shape programming and partnerships that directly impact the future of the country radio and music community.

Past recipients of the CRB President's Award include John Esposito, Beverlee Brannigan, Sarah Trahern, Mike Dungan, Charlie Morgan, Bob Kingsley, Joe Galante, and Erica Farber, among other respected industry leaders.

The 2025 CRB President's Award will be presented during the Country Radio Hall of Fame event, scheduled for July 21, 2025, at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. The evening will also recognize distinguished radio professionals, including on-air personalities Big D & Bubba, Mary McCoy, and Rowdy Yates, along with radio honorees Ginny "Rogers" Brophey, Clay Hunnicutt, and Gregg Swedberg.

Additional event details, including ticketing information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

