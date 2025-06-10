Lakelin Lemmings Releasing New Music This Week After Inking Stone Country Records Deal

(BSB) Stone Country Records, an imprint of Brown Sellers Brown (BSB), today announced the signing of girl-next-door singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings to its artist roster.

The 19-year-old West Tennessee native began performing in talent shows and local festivals at the age of six and was writing and recording her own music in Nashville by the time she turned 12. Lakelin signed her first Music City publishing deal at just 17.

Inspired by down-home female storytellers from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to Miranda Lambert, Lakelin shares her own inspiring story - and artistic ambitions - in "American Dreamin'," her high-energy debut track on Stone Country Records, set for a June 20 release. Co-written with Neal Coty and producer Ash Bowers, Lakelin's "American Dreamin'" lyric honors her small-town roots but warns, "look out world, here I come."

On June 13, as a pre-debut bonus and a Father's Day tribute to her musical-mentor dad, Phillip, Lakelin will release "Baby Daddy (Acoustic)," a new stripped-back version of a fan-favorite song she had previously released independently.

"Lakelin is the real deal - not only as a singer but as a country songwriter," says BSB founder Benny Brown. "It's not often you find a teenage artist who's not only ready to be signed, but who's still able to sing honest songs that girls and young women can relate to."

"Beyond her undeniable talent as a singer-songwriter, Lakelin knows exactly who she is as an artist-unapologetically country and completely herself. She's not just chasing a dream and she's not chasing trends; I'm confident we are about to see a career with purpose and longevity, built one song at a time," says BSB executive Ash Bowers.

"I'm so excited to release 'American Dreamin','" says Lakelin. "One of my dreams came true when I signed with Stone Country Records. I want me and my music to be a light in this world and industry - and inspire others to be proud of who they are and where they came from. And I think Benny, Ash and everyone at Stone Country Records are the right people to help me do that."

