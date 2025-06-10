Lanie Gardner Rocks CMA Fest As Polaroids Arrives

(BBR) Rising country talent Lanie Gardner capped a breakout week with the release of her new EP Polaroids (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville) and a string of standout performances across CMA Fest 2025.
The six-song project blends country grit, alt-pop edge, and acoustic soul into what Entertainment Focus hails as a "confident leap into Southern pop-country terrain, bringing groove, grit, and a whole lot of attitude." Produced by Oscar Charles, Jonathan Singleton, and Chris Ganoudis, the project includes standout releases like the "searing and sultry" (Billboard) "Buzzkill," the emotionally charged "Concrete Cowboy," and the breezy new opener "Takin' The Slow Ride." Listen to Polaroids here.
To celebrate the release, Gardner performed across CMA Fest stages, including Spotify House, the Reverb Stage, Ole Red's On The Rise Showcase, and a surprise spotlight at Darius Rucker and Friends at The Ryman alongside Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and more. She also joined the CMT Next Women of Country showcase and hosted a packed release party at Chief's Bar in downtown Nashville.
