Pinkshift Announce New Album With 'Anita Ride' Video

(Atom Splitter) Pinkshift are thrilled to announce their new album Earthkeeper. The record arrives August 29 via Hopeless Records. The band has also shared the video for the new single "Anita Ride." The song follows the release of "Evil Eye," which Stereogum lauded as "fitting for these f***ed up times." Metal Injection also celebrated the track for taking "a hard left - towards raunchy, angry metal."

The song opens with a thesis statement: 'I carried all this weight on my own, for so long, it became my own...It wasn't my burden to bear I know, It wasn't my burden to bear alone, and I carried it all the way home.'"

"It's essentially a release, a reminder, a cathartic moment to give yourself permission to share the weight that you feel in the moments you feel heavy with grief with others and give yourself credit for everything you have done," states singer Ashrita Kumar. "I felt like this song was a moment where we all very obviously, as a band, shed our old skin. This is the first track you hear [guitarist] Paul [Vallejo] and [drummer] Myron [Houngbedji] singing prominently on a track - we are all intentionally united. I found my roar. What made me more powerful in this moment was leaning into losing control, leaning into trusting my community, and leaning into the uncertainty and chaos that are the transitions of life."

Kumar continues, "The second verse was inspired by Kendrick [Lamar] for me. I wanted to channel the way that he talks to his higher self in his greatest moment of self-doubt, because self-doubt is the enemy of creativity. The feeling that I have less is the enemy of my prosperity.'

"I hear your voice" -become divine, if you never want, you'll always have."

