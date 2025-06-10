Plush Teams With Disturbed's David Draiman For New Single 'Why'

(Pavement Music) Plush announces new single titled "Why." Fueled by raw emotion, soaring vocals, crushing riffs and relentless power, "Why" dives into the trenches of humanity, heartbreak, destruction and resilience. The track, co-written by David Draiman and Moriah Formica, and co-produced by David Draiman, Johnny K and Moriah Formica, releases on all streaming platforms June 20, 2025, via Pavement Entertainment.

Moriah Formica says, "We live in challenging times. That reality has often left me feeling deeply empty and hopeless. 'Why' is a song that conveys that sentiment. Writing this with David Draiman was an amazing experience. We share many of the same values, and I hope that comes across in this song. It was also special to be able to co-produce with David and Johnny K. Johnny was instrumental in helping to launch Disturbed and Plush, so there was a familiar energy throughout the process."

There is also new merchandise. Fans can order a "Why" bundle. The bundle includes a hand signed version of the single on CD with a limited-edition t-shirt. There is also a version of the t-shirt bundle with an unsigned CD single.

Catch Plush on the Edge of Destruction tour this summer starting July 18th in New Bedford MA and ending on September 25th at Wally's in NH. This tour promises to bring fans a reworked setlist, new music and an electrifying live experience. Tickets and Meet & Greets are available.

