Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond (10 Million) By RIAA

(Interscope) Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has officially joined music's most elite club: the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has awarded their viral smash hit "Black Beatles" featuring Gucci Mane a Diamond certification, signifying over 10 million units sold in the United States.

Originally released in 2016 and featured on their second studio album SremmLife 2 via Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records, "Black Beatles" not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks but also became the soundtrack to the global #MannequinChallenge phenomenon, cementing its place in cultural and internet history. Now, nearly a decade later, it has achieved one of music's highest honors.

This milestone is just one of several for the Mississippi-born brothers, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who continue to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. In addition to the Diamond certification for "Black Beatles," Rae Sremmurd has several big hits that are also RIAA-certified including: "No Type" (7× Platinum), "Come Get Her" (5× Platinum), "This Could Be Us" (4× Platinum), "Throw Sum Mo" (3× Platinum) "No Flex Zone" (3× Platinum), "My X" (Gold), "Up Like Trump" (Gold).

The rap heavyweights' albums have left their mark on the music landscape. The duo's first two projects, 2015's SremmLife and the following year's SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum. Their third effort, SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc set that allowed each brother to have his own LP's worth of space to work solo before joining forces again. It featured the 3x platinum-selling single "Powerglide" and the platinum-selling single "Guatemala." The album also included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, The Weeknd, and more.

Sremmurd's fourth studio album SREMM 4 LIFE was released in 2023 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart while also landing on Rolling Stone's The 100 Best Albums of 2023 list at No. 95.

