Rose Gerber Gets Nostalgic With New Song 'Under The Bleachers'

(SM) Rose Gerber has released her brand new single entitled "Under the Bleachers". Gerber shares of the song: "Our teenage years can feel pretty nostalgic when you're an adult grinding through the day to day. I wanted to capture a bit of that longing for those moments we escaped with our friends into secret places where we forged those first loves, heard new music and stumbled our way to adulthood."

Under the Bleachers is a welcome breeze of heart-lifting musical nostalgia in a heavy heatwave summer.The new single from Rose City stalwart Rose Gerber transports us to high school and the time-stretching alchemy of young love, an era when afternoons lasted eons and our biggest regrets were small enough to pass hand-to-hand on folded notebook paper.

With sing-a-long harmony and the familiar twang of Rose's signature rock-meets-country band, Under the Bleachers manages a sleight-of-hand nod to 80s pop without sacrificing an ounce of integrity, coaxing synth-esque 'wahs' out of pedal steel while nudging us comfortably back to teenage freedom. Grab your Discman and call shotgun in your best friend's ride - this track is set to be the sun-soaked song of the season.

