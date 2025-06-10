Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson kicked off the second leg of his electrifying RUSSELLMANIA Tour with a trio of sold-out shows in New York, NY (6/5), Asbury Park, NJ (6/6), and Boston, MA (6/7), marking a monumental start to the summer run.
The run was sold-out months in advance with Dickerson's Boston, MA (6/7) becoming the largest headlining performance of his career, while the show at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage was the biggest country concert in the venue history.
With high-energy sets, undeniable fan connection, and record-breaking turnouts, Dickerson continues to cement his status as one of country music's most dynamic live performers.
Building on that momentum, Dickerson has announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, set for release on Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers), following the breakout success of his latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me." The single has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career, surpassing 100 million streams, cracking the Top 20 on country radio, hitting No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway, and continuing its climb on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Country Living praised the track as "an instantly recognizable anthem." As one of 12 tracks featured on FAMOUS BACK HOME, the song sets the tone for a project that captures Dickerson's fearless evolution as both an artist and storyteller, showcasing his genre-defying creativity and emotional depth. The album is available now for pre-order HERE.
RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
10/10/25 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
10/14/25 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
10/15/25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/17/25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
10/18/25 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon
