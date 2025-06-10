Scotty McCreery Celebrates Sold Out UK Shows

(TPR) Country music superstar Scotty McCreery recently took his unmistakable baritone overseas for sold out shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The multi-Platinum showman brought UK crowds to their feet at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, the O2 Ritz Manchester, and Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom. McCreery also took the stage for his first time in Belfast at SSE Arena Belfast selling more than 3,000 tickets and nearly selling out his first ever show in Birmingham at O2 Institute.

"The UK audiences are amazing. They know the words to every song and sing along passionately," said an excited McCreery. "We've been to the UK several times now, and each time we come we play a venue that is larger than the last trip and add additional cities. It's gratifying to see the audiences growing every time we come. I can't wait to come back again!"

UK radio has loved McCreery's new song "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, which debuted at No. 22 on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart on its first week of airplay. "Bottle Rockets" was named Record of the Week on Absolute Radio Country, BFBS Radio, CountryLine Radio, and Smooth Country. While in Manchester, McCreery did an interview backstage with Bob Harris for BBC Radio 2 about the song and the tour.

Here in the U.S., "Bottle Rockets" was the No.1 most added upon impact at County Radio with 110 stations in its first week. It is currently No. 29 on Mediabase and No. 26 on Billboard Country Airplay Charts.

Last week, McCreery kicked off CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium with a moving solo acoustic performance of his first No.1 hit, the triple-Platinum certified "Five More Minutes," that had fans illuminating the stadium with their cell phones. He then harnessed the spirit of CMA Fest by honoring the King of Country, George Strait, with his No.1 hit, "Damn Strait."

On June 20th, McCreery will release Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, an expanded version of his career-changing album, Seasons Change. Originally released in 2018, Seasons Change was McCreery's fourth album to debut at No. 1 on a Billboard Album Chart and demonstrated his masterful songwriting - co-writing each of the 11 album tracks including his first three No.1 hits: "Five More Minutes" (3x Platinum), "This Is It" (Platinum), and "In Between" (Gold). The new Seasons Change: Platinum Edition will feature four additional tracks not on the original album: acoustic versions of the album's three No.1 singles plus fan favorite "Still." The album also features a new cover and updated artwork throughout the project, as well as new liner notes and thank you remarks, as McCreery looks back on the last few years of his career since the original album was released. It will be available for a limited time on platinum-colored double vinyl exclusively through Amazon.com, and also available on CD at ScottyMcCreery.com.

McCreery and his wife Gabi recently announced they are expecting their second child later this year.

Fans can see McCreery out on the road across the country this summer. He will headline the Country Night Gstaad Festival in Gstaad, Switzerland on September 12-13, and will be co-headlining the Two for the Road Tour with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The Two for the Road Tour kicks-off this November and tickets are on-sale now.

