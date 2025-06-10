Seth MacFarlane Releases Lush Life Mini-Documentary

(Republic) Following the release of his brand new album Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements last Friday, 5x GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and Academy Award-nominated writer, actor, director, and producer, Seth MacFarlane reveals a mini-documentary with a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the project.

Upon release, Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart, and has received critical acclaim from the likes of NPR Morning Edition, Variety, Billboard, Esquire, American Songwriter, Grammy.com, and many more. The 12-track album features never-before-heard arrangements originally created for Frank Sinatra by his legendary collaborators Nelson Riddle, Billy May, and Don Costa.

Next month, MacFarlane and his orchestra will unveil some of the never-before-heard arrangements from Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements for an unforgettable weekend at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Thursday, July 3rd, Friday, July 4th and Saturday, July 5th on sale now. He'll also bring this album to the stage in Los Angeles with a live performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 17th, 2026, on sale now.

Written for some of Sinatra's most classic and celebrated albums, the historic arrangements on Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements remained in the private collection of the Sinatra family, unheard - until now. In collaboration with the Sinatra family and estate, MacFarlane acquired the entire Sinatra music archive in 2018, and has brought these 12 remarkable arrangements to life with a 70-piece orchestra, featuring world-renowned musicians from Los Angeles and London, conducted by acclaimed British conductor John Wilson, and produced by MacFarlane's longtime musical collaborator Joel McNeely. Every song on the album was recorded as a live performance with this ensemble at George Lucas' famed Skywalker Sound Studios in Marin County, California.

Related Stories

Seth MacFarlane Shares New Song 'Give Me The Simple Life'

Seth MacFarlane Announces 'Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements'

News > Seth MacFarlane