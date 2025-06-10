Steel Panther Reveal Final US Dates On The 'Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour'

(PFA) With 2025 well underway and the band about to go rock the European festival circuit, California metal maestros Steel Panther are announcing the last round of US dates on their Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour.

The latest round of shows kickoff in Las, Vegas, NV on August 16 and wraps up a month later in Kansas City, MO on September 20. Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, CA (August 21), Biloxi, MS (August 30), Charles Town, WV (September 12) and Wichita, KS (September 19). Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, June 6.

The European headline leg kicks off on June 16 in Glasgow, UK followed by the sold-out evening in London, UK on June 17. The leg continues with more sell outs including July 5 in Memmingen, DE before concluding on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany. The band will also be performing at the following European festivals in 2025: Download Fest (United Kingdon), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary).

Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:

Sat Aug 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Wed Aug 20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Thu Aug 21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Fri Aug 22 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Thu Aug 28 - Plano, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

Sat Aug 30 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A

Fri Sep 12 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Sat Sep 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Thu Sep 18 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino

Fri Sep 19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

Sat Sep 20 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino Hotel

Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 13 - Vaasa, Finland - Festival

Sun Jun 15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest

Mon Jun 16 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

Tue Jun 17 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom (Sold Out)

Wed Jun 18 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street (Low Ticket Warning)

Fri Jun 20 - Vienna, AT - Donauinselfest

Sat Jun 21 - Leipzig, DE - Hellraiser

Mon Jun 23 - Arnhem, NL - Musis Arnhem

Tue Jun 24 - Koln, DE - Essigfabrik

Wed Jun 25 - Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk

Fri Jun 27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest

Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten

Mon Jun 30 - Frankfurt Am Main, DE - Batschkapp

Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE - Matrix

Thu Jul 3 - Dunaujvaros, HU - Rockmaraton Fesztival

Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport (Low Ticket Warning)

Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE - Kaminwerk (Sold Out)

Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall

