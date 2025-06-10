Steel Panther Reveal Final US Dates On The 'Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour'

(PFA) With 2025 well underway and the band about to go rock the European festival circuit, California metal maestros Steel Panther are announcing the last round of US dates on their Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour.
The latest round of shows kickoff in Las, Vegas, NV on August 16 and wraps up a month later in Kansas City, MO on September 20. Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, CA (August 21), Biloxi, MS (August 30), Charles Town, WV (September 12) and Wichita, KS (September 19). Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, June 6.
The European headline leg kicks off on June 16 in Glasgow, UK followed by the sold-out evening in London, UK on June 17. The leg continues with more sell outs including July 5 in Memmingen, DE before concluding on July 6 in Geiselwind, Germany. The band will also be performing at the following European festivals in 2025: Download Fest (United Kingdon), Tons Of Rock Fest (Norway), and Rockmaraton (Hungary).
Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary World Tour Dates:
Sat Aug 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Wed Aug 20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Thu Aug 21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Fri Aug 22 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Thu Aug 28 - Plano, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall
Sat Aug 30 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa - Studio A
Fri Sep 12 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
Sat Sep 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Thu Sep 18 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino
Fri Sep 19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive
Sat Sep 20 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino Hotel
Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates:
Fri Jun 13 - Vaasa, Finland - Festival
Sun Jun 15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest
Mon Jun 16 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
Tue Jun 17 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom (Sold Out)
Wed Jun 18 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street (Low Ticket Warning)
Fri Jun 20 - Vienna, AT - Donauinselfest
Sat Jun 21 - Leipzig, DE - Hellraiser
Mon Jun 23 - Arnhem, NL - Musis Arnhem
Tue Jun 24 - Koln, DE - Essigfabrik
Wed Jun 25 - Dusseldorf, DE - Zakk
Fri Jun 27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest
Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten
Mon Jun 30 - Frankfurt Am Main, DE - Batschkapp
Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE - Matrix
Thu Jul 3 - Dunaujvaros, HU - Rockmaraton Fesztival
Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport (Low Ticket Warning)
Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE - Kaminwerk (Sold Out)
Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall
Moon Fever Premiere 'TV Skin' Video Ahead Of Steel Panther Tour
Steel Panther and Buckcherry Teaming Up For The Northern Exposure Tour
Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert
Steel Panther Expand Feel The Steel 15th Anniversary Tour
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event- Deep Purple- Los Straitjackets Announce First New Album In 13 Years- Deep Purple- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond (10 Million) By RIAA- Hear Mavis Staples Cover Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series
From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans
Bruce Dickinson's 'More Balls To Picasso' Reworked Album Set For Release
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Expand Roll On Down The Highway Tour
TURNSTILE Hitting The Road For THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR
The Plot In You Announce 2025 Headline Tour
Plush Teams With Disturbed's David Draiman For New Single 'Why'
Cavalera To Perform Chaos A.D. In Its Entirety On Fall Your