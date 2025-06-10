The Plot In You Announce 2025 Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) The Plot In You - Landon Tewers [vocals], Josh Childress [guitar], Ethan Yoder [bass], and Michael Cooper [drums] - have announced their upcoming September 2025 headline tour.

Northlane, Invent Animate, and Windwaker will support. The tour kicks off on September 5 in Providence, Rhode Island and runs through September 18 in Huntsville, Alabama. Tickets on sale on Friday, June 13 at 10am local time.

Once the headline dates wrap, TPIY will then join Bring Me the Horizon's headline arena tour. See all of the dates below:

THE PLOT IN YOU ON TOUR:

WITH NORTHLANE, INVENT ANIMATE, + WINDWAKER:

9/5 - Providence, RI - The Strand

9/6 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome @ Oakdale

9/7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9/9 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

9/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

9/11 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

9/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9/14 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

9/16 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/17 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

9/18 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

WITH BRING ME THE HORIZON + MOTIONLESS IN WHITE:

9/23 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

9/24 -Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

9/26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

9/29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

10/2 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

