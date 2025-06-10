Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum country star Thomas Rhett lit up the stage this past weekend, bringing his "electric" (Page Six) live show to Rogers, AR; Southaven, MS; and St. Louis, MO for the opening weekend of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR, fueled by Marathon. Known for putting on a show that is "impossible not to have fun and dance the night away at" (Country Central), fans were treated to an unforgettable night of music from Thomas Rhett, with direct support from Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows.

The dynamic setlist was packed with hits from his acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN, including his Top 15 current single "After All the Bars Are Closed" as well as "Somethin' Bout A Woman" and the "feel-good" (Tennessean) "Gone Country." His lively performance kept the audience on their feet with chart-topping sing-a-longs to "Make Me Wanna" and "Look What God Gave Her" as well as sentimental favorites like "Remember You Young" and a special reimagined, extended version of the vocally-driven "Marry Me." He also brought a couple of new songs to the road, performing a show-stopping rendition of "NOTHING ELSE," his new collaboration with Forrest Frank. To close out the evening, he invited tour opener Tucker Wetmore back to the stage to perform their "catchy, summer-ready anthem" (People) "Small Town Girls" from the recently-released ABOUT A WOMAN (FROM A SMALL TOWN).

Fans can catch Thomas Rhett live on the BETTER IN BOOTS Tour which continues to heat up this summer with packed stadiums and amphitheaters, including a highly anticipated stop at the iconic Fenway Park, featuring performances by The Castellows, Tucker Wetmore and Teddy Swims.

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett recently kicked off a summer of music with a three-song addition to ABOUT A WOMAN featuring "Small Town Girls" featuring tourmate Tucker Wetmore, the rootsy R&B groove "I'm That Guy" and the steel-meets-synth disco daydream "Dance With You." He has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes. His tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offers Blanco, Reposado, and A-ejo variants. For more information and a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.

Related Stories

Thomas Rhett Kicks Off Summer Of Music With Three New Songs

Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'

Thomas Rhett To Rock Fenway Park

Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency

News > Thomas Rhett