TURNSTILE Hitting The Road For THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR

(Dept. of Connection) TURNSTILE have announced details of "THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR" - a North American headline tour set to get underway on September 15th. The fall run will feature support from SPEED and Jane Remover each night, with special guests Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange, and Mannequin Pussy performing on select dates. Ticket pre-sales for "THE NEVER ENOUGH TOUR" begin on June 11th at 10:00 AM local time with general on sale starting June 13th at 10:00 AM local time.

This past Friday TURNSTILE released their acclaimed new album NEVER ENOUGH. Available across all streaming platforms in a variety of physical formats, the expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. Furthermore, the album's companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH is in theaters now. Directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory, the film is available in theaters across the U.S. For tickets and information on showtimes, visit www.turnstile.movie.

The band celebrated the release of NEVER ENOUGH last week with a sold-out performance at Brooklyn's Under The K Bridge. The show capped off a week of TURNSTILE events in New York City beginning with a headline making performance of "I CARE / DULL" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - watch it HERE. The band also joined Pitchfork writer Lawrence Burney for a live Q&A to celebrate the launch of the publication's new cover story on them, while Tribeca Festival hosted the band for the world premiere of TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates [ album art / tracklisting below]. The collection is led by the album's title track, "LOOK OUT FOR ME," and double single "SEEIN' STARS" / "BIRDS." It marks the TURNSTILE's first new album since 2021's GLOW ON, which earned the band four GRAMMY nominations.

Sep 15 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ~

Sep 17 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

Sep 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at Mann ^

Sep 20 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

Sep 21 - Buffalo, NY - The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^

Sep 23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

Sep 24 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island #

Sep 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Sep 27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

Sep 28 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

Oct 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Exposition Park +

Oct 05 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Oct 07 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater +

Oct 08 - Portland, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

Oct 10 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater +

Oct 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +

Oct 15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Lawn +

Oct 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Panther Island Pavilion +

Oct 18 - Miami, FL - III Points *

Oct 19 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With Amyl & The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover

^ With Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover

# With Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover

~ With SPEED, Jane Remover

* Festival Date

