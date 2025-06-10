YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series

(SRO) Influential and pioneering Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES-who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums)-have today (June 10) announced their "The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series" set for this fall in the U.S. This "evening with Yes" trek launches October 1 in Wallingford, CT and wraps November 16 in Reno, NV. Tickets go on sale June 13.
At these shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their iconic Fragile album in its entirety along with classics cuts from their legendary body of work. The multi-platinum album features their signature songs "Roundabout," "Long Distance Runaround," and "Heart of the Sunrise." Fragile, the band's fourth studio album, was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972. The "Fragile Tour" is regarded as a key moment is YES' history-it's when the band became a headline act in the US.
"All the band's albums had a unique feel and approach," says Steve Howe. "After 'The Yes Album,' so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success." Howe adds: "It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog."
Fragile also marks the band's first album to be designed by Roger Dean. He would also design many of YES' future album covers, the band's logo, and live stage sets. This striking union of music and design is key in how YES' sound and vision would be perceived; it also underlined how important artistic visuals were becoming in the rock world. On "The Fragile Tour 2025," YES will perform in front of a video wall featuring AI treatment of Dean's art, bringing YES' art into the 2020s. Roger Dean art will be available in the merch area at all the shows.
"Roger was and is quintessential to the look of Yes," notes Howe. "He's still creating great paintings and design-he has no competition."
10/1 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/2 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
10/4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/5 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
10/7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10/8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10/9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10/11 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts
10/12 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
10/14 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
10/16 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
10/18 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/19 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater
^10/21 - The Villages, FL - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
10/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
10/27 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
10/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/31 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
11/1 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
11/3 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater
*11/4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
11/6 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
11/7 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
11/9 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
11/13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
11/14 - Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino
11/16 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
^On sale June 27th
*On sale June 20th
