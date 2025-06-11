BABYMETAL Releasing New Album 'METAL FORTH' This Summer

(BPM) BABYMETAL will release their new album METAL FORTH on August 8 via Capitol Records. Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH features collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy, Polyphia, and Slaughter to Prevail-artists BABYMETAL has connected with while touring the globe. Fans can stream the previously released singles "RATATATA" (with Electric Callboy), "from me to u (feat. Poppy)", and "Song 3" (with Slaughter To Prevail) now on all digital platforms.

METAL FORTH follows 2019's METAL GALAXY and THE OTHER ONE, their 2023 concept album. PAPER said, "On THE OTHER ONE, the band cracks open the Metalverse, surfing through parallel universes and a dizzying maze that tests their perceptions of truths, lies, and what rests beyond the darkness."

For the first time ever BABYMETAL will offer autographed copies of the new album in strictly limited quantities, as well as a box set, alternate cover art versions, LPs, CDs, cassettes, merchandise bundles and more. Visit https://shop.metalforth.com to purchase.

Formed in 2010, BABYMETAL quickly gained popularity in Japan for their explosive live shows. By 2013, they had become a force of their own - opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, and Lady Gaga, and bringing the ferocity of metal to a global audience. With over 15 years of history and a diehard international following, BABYMETAL isn't just a band - they're a movement redefining what heavy music looks and sounds like. Fronted by three dynamic women - SU-METAL, MOAMETAL, and MOMOMETAL - BABYMETAL has helped reshape the face of metal, inspiring a new generation of women and girls who see themselves in this sound and on these stages.

This week, BABYMETAL will kick off their biggest North American tour yet in Houston on June 13, with support from Black Veil Brides, Jinjer, and Bloodywood on select dates. The 24-date run hits major cities including Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco with a newly announced, special show taking place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. This arena show, taking place Saturday, November 1st is BABYMETAL's largest US headline show to date.

See below for the full list of North American dates.

BABYMETAL NORTH AMERICA 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^=

Sat Jun 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^=

Tue Jun 17 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center^=

Wed Jun 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^=

Fri Jun 20 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jun 21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^=

Tue Jun 24 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden^=

Wed Jun 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^=

Fri Jun 27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^=

Sat Jun 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center^=

Mon Jun 30 - Laval, QC - Place Bell^=

Wed Jul 2 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^=

Thu Jul 3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^=

Sat Jul 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

Sun Jul 6 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park+=

Tue Jul 8 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+=

Wed Jul 9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory+=

Fri Jul 11 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard+=

Mon Jul 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center+=

Tue Jul 15 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center+=

Thu Jul 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic+=

Fri Jul 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic+=

Sun Jul 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort+=

Mon Jul 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+=

Wed Jul 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+=

Sat Nov 1 - Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA

^With Black Veil Brides

+With Jinjer

=With Bloodywood

Related Stories

Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date

Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'

Babymetal Going Capitol With 'Metal Forth'

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

News > BABYMETAL