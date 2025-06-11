Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'

(Warner) Biffy Clyro return with new single "A Little Love," their first new music since their #1 album A Celebration of Endings and its companion project The Myth Of The Happily Ever After. The trio recently introduced the track to a huge audience during their main stage set at Radio 1's Big Weekend and it has just been premiered as Radio 1's Hottest Record. Listen to "A Little Love" HERE.

Recorded with producer Jonathan Gilmore, "A Little Love" is Biffy Clyro - Simon Neil (vocals/guitar), James Johnston (bass) and Ben Johnston (drums) - in their most gloriously uplifting mode. Its effervescent tones, dramatic synth stabs and heavyweight grooves establish the band's renowned blend of grit and melody, but it soon takes flight with a soaring, sky-bound hook that's as instantly infectious as any of their big hits. It's the perfect soundscape for lyrics which celebrate love in all its forms, and especially the realization that you don't always know what you have until it's gone.

The accompanying visual for the track uses the striking physicality of interconnected body movement between the three as a metaphor for the durability and reliance that Biffy Clyro share as a band. The concept was inspired by Marina Abramović's 1977 work Relation In Time, and the visual was directed by Piers Dennis, best known for his work with Self Esteem. Simon, James and Ben were choreographed by the Olivier and Obie Award winner Steven Hoggett, who is renowned for collaborating with David Byrne for the performance art project Social! The Social Distance Dance Club.

In addition to its digital release, "A Little Love" is also available on limited edition 7" vinyl. The b-side features an etching.

"A Little Love" emerges as Biffy Clyro prepare to embark upon the next chapter in their journey, with more new music to follow soon.

United as a band since they were just 15-years-old, the trio have taken their band from the big dreams of their scrappy, grunge-loving origins to become one of the biggest forces in alternative rock. Against all odds those ambitions were realised with three UK #1 albums; headline sets at festivals from Reading and Leeds and Download to Radio 1's Big Weekend and TRNSMT; countless arena shows; multiple NME and Kerrang! awards plus three BRIT nominations.

After recently paying tribute to their roots by playing a secret show under their original name Screwfish, Biffy Clyro have a big summer of festival dates ahead of them. It includes UK sets at Glastonbury, a Scottish homecoming at TRNSMT, and two nights at Eden Sessions in Cornwall

Related Stories

Biffy Clyro To Launch First American Tour In Five Years

Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'

Biffy Clyro Remix Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'

While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

News > Biffy Clyro