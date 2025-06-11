Chris Slade Timeline Share 'Time Flies' Lyric Video

(MBM) The Chris Slade Timeline have released a lyric video for the track "Time Flies" from their new album "Timescape". The former AC/DC drummer had this to say about the track and video:
Chris Slade discusses the new video and song, "Time Flies, the song and the video was originally envisaged as a sort of sonic experiment. I only had the vaguest idea of a melody, but I knew I wanted the end of the lines to be repeated in echo. I'd demo'd half the song with Mike Clark (keyboards) help before I thought, 'This needs a chorus'.
"The heartbeat etc. and the silences between sections was a very dangerous thing to have in the middle of a song. The inspiration for both song and video came from some meditation experiences both real and imagined.
"You'd be surprised if you knew which is real and which imagined. I've been doing zen meditation since early 1970s. 70s saw me meditating twice a day for 45mins each sitting, every day. Even when travelling on tour with Manfred Mann's Earthband all over the world. I've never taken hallucinogenic drugs even while spending all my life, so far, in rock bands.
"The End of the Universe bought in James Cornford on guitar. It comes from the concept of the end of time itself which could be next Wednesday or 115, million, million, centuries away, or, whenever you can make it really. The stars will literally go out one by one just like The Carpenters predicted."
Chris Slade
