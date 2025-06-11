DE'WAYNE Shares 'Sundays' Video

(BPM) DE'WAYNE releases the heartfelt and deeply personal track "sundays." This single will be on his highly anticipated third studio album june set to be released July 30th via Fearless Records.
This synth-heavy, soulful song is one of the most vulnerable tracks off the record as DE'WAYNE breaks down his tumultuous albeit strong relationship with his father.
"When I wrote this song, I wanted to explain the complicated bond between a father and son. One where love and pain, admiration, and resentment all live side by side. It's about seeing your father as both a hero and a human, flawed and real. In the end, it's my way of saying; 'Thank you, Dad-for the good and the bad. You helped make me who I am,'" shares DE'WAYNE.
This is the final single to come out from his new record june which he describes as his epic rock love album. Oozing soul, sex, and style, DE'WAYNE gave this record everything - his blood, sweat, tears, love, spirituality, and truth. It was produced with the help of his best friend Dylan Bauld (formerly flor), and the melodies came to life with the help of Brandon Colbein a true songwriting assassin.
"Every song on this record was a surrender, and 'June' is the light guiding it all. I wanted to reframe vulnerability as a superpower, not a weakness, and use this record to show my evolution-not just as an artist, but as a human being," adds DE'WAYNE.
This announcement follows the release of three other irresistible songs off the record including the title track "june," the instinctive love song "biological" and the electric anthem "highway robbery." With his latest release, he continues to establish himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity.
Watch DE'WAYNE's 'biological' Visualizer Video
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82
KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event
Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'
Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years
Heaven Shall Burn Team With Jesse Leach For 'Numbered Days'
BABYMETAL Releasing New Album 'METAL FORTH' This Summer
Chris Slade Timeline Share 'Time Flies' Lyric Video
King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'