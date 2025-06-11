DE'WAYNE Shares 'Sundays' Video

(BPM) DE'WAYNE releases the heartfelt and deeply personal track "sundays." This single will be on his highly anticipated third studio album june set to be released July 30th via Fearless Records.

This synth-heavy, soulful song is one of the most vulnerable tracks off the record as DE'WAYNE breaks down his tumultuous albeit strong relationship with his father.

"When I wrote this song, I wanted to explain the complicated bond between a father and son. One where love and pain, admiration, and resentment all live side by side. It's about seeing your father as both a hero and a human, flawed and real. In the end, it's my way of saying; 'Thank you, Dad-for the good and the bad. You helped make me who I am,'" shares DE'WAYNE.

This is the final single to come out from his new record june which he describes as his epic rock love album. Oozing soul, sex, and style, DE'WAYNE gave this record everything - his blood, sweat, tears, love, spirituality, and truth. It was produced with the help of his best friend Dylan Bauld (formerly flor), and the melodies came to life with the help of Brandon Colbein a true songwriting assassin.

"Every song on this record was a surrender, and 'June' is the light guiding it all. I wanted to reframe vulnerability as a superpower, not a weakness, and use this record to show my evolution-not just as an artist, but as a human being," adds DE'WAYNE.

This announcement follows the release of three other irresistible songs off the record including the title track "june," the instinctive love song "biological" and the electric anthem "highway robbery." With his latest release, he continues to establish himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity.

