Don West Launching U.S. Headline Tour

(TOC) Don West is announcing a headlining run of shows across the United States, taking place this October. The announcement follows the release of last month's new single, "Send It Back." The live dates, kicking off his first-ever US shows with a performance at the legendary Austin City Limits, will be in support of his highly anticipated debut album expected later this year.
Following that performance on October 4th, West will take to the road and hit major markets across the United States including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and conclude at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn on October 19th. Artist presale begins Thursday, June 12, at 10am local time, followed by local presale at 12pm local. General onsale starts Friday, June 13, at 10am local.
Last month, West released his first single of 2025, "Send It Back." Marking the beginning of an exciting new era from the artist, the track is a lush, slow-burning soul offering that channels the unique sound of analog recording with a modern twist. Built around a smoky groove, swelling horns, and West's smooth, emotional vocals, the song aims to answer the question, "If you throw your love to the ether, will you ever get it back?"
Don West World Tour Dates
Aug 1 - All Together Now Festival - Portlaw, Ireland
Aug 3 - Jazz Cafe Festival - London, United Kingdom
Aug 6 - Winterhurer - Winterthur, Switzerland
Aug 7 - Syd For Solen - København Sv, Denmark
Aug 8 - Parkteatret Scene - Oslo, Norway
Aug 13 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Paredes de Coura, Portugal
Aug 30 - Superbloom Festival - Munchen, Germany
Aug 31 - Flucc - Vienna, Austria
Sept 2 - Sala Villanos - Madrid, Spain
Sept 3 - La Nau Locales de Ensayo - Barcelona, Spain
Sept 5 - Les Etoiles - Paris, France
Sept 6 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 7 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 9 - Franzz Club - Berlin, Germany
Sept 11 - Village Underground - London, United Kingdom
Sept 12 - The Jazz Cafe - London, United Kingdom
Sept 14 - Ombak Festival - Bandar Penwar, Malaysia
Oct 4 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX
Oct 6 - Barboza - Seattle, WA
Oct 8 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA
Oct 9 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX
Oct 14 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL
Oct 16 - Pearl Street - Washington, DC
Oct 17 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA
Oct 18 - Cafe 939 - Boston, MA
Oct 19 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY
Dec 6 - Spilt Milk Festival - Newington, Australia
Dec 7 - Spilt Milk Festival - Claremont, Australia
Dec 13 - Spilt Milk Festival - Mitchell, Australia
Dec 14 - Spilt Milk Festival - Carrara, Australia
