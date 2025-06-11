Heaven Shall Burn Team With Jesse Leach For 'Numbered Days'

(Atom Splitter) Following their tradition of covering some of their favorite and most influential tracks featuring members of the original, Heaven Shall Burn are releasing "Numbered Days" (Feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage).

They have also shared a visualizer that is accompanying the celebration of the friendship between the bands. Bonus points for anyone catching the title of one of Heaven Shall Burn's classics in the lyrics.

The band comments, "Killswitch Engage are THE metalcore band! When we heard 'Numbered Days' for the very first time, it totally blew us away. It was clear that something new was brewing up. No other band has influenced this style of music more and interpreted it better. Just because the guys have been very good friends for many years doesn't mean you can't pay tribute to this great band. We hope the song means as much to you as it does to us!"

Leach further adds, "All of us are honored by Heaven Shall Burn covering 'Numbered Days.' That song truly kicked off an album for us that would change our lives. All these years later to have people still resonate with our music means the world to us. Now to have a band like Heaven Shall Burn cover it 23 years later is really wild! Grateful and very stoked to have been a part of the reshaping of this song and to hear someone else's take on it!"

Make sure to catch Killswitch Engage on their upcoming European tour, because "Numbered Days" isn't the only song from this legendary band that had a lasting impact on modern extreme music.

Another pending question is finally answered: After Heaven Shall Burn had to cancel some shows due to their singer Marcus Bischoff suffering from a severe infection of his vocal chords, the band is happy to announce that Britta Gortz from HIRAES will be filling in. "We have a plan!" says Bischoff. "Britta from HIRAES will fill in for me at the upcoming shows, so tomorrow in Kufstein as well as next weekend! Give her a warm welcome, show her what HSB fans are made of and make the shows something very special in the band's history! We are really looking forward to it! Things are already looking better for me, too! Your Molle and the HSB guys!"

Get well soon and welcome Britta!

Related Stories

Heaven Shall Burn Unleash 'Empowerment' Video

Heaven Shall Burn Unleash 'My Revocation Of Compliance' Video

Heaven Shall Burn Share Video For Classic Cover Of Blind Guardian's 'Valhalla'

Trivium Share Cover Of Heaven Shall Burn's 'Implore the Darken Sky'

News > Heaven Shall Burn