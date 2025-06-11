Jessie J Confirms U.S. No Secrets Tour Dates

(PR) Jessie J brings her No Secrets Tour to North America this fall. Launching November 5th in Atlanta, the limited acoustic tour will visit nine cities, including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

These intimate performances strip things back to focus on vocals, storytelling, and connection - a rare chance for U.S. fans to experience Jessie J up close as she performs new material, fan favorites, and brings her unmistakable humor and heart to the stage.

The tour follows the recent release of two standout singles: the emotionally raw "No Secrets", and the joyous, throwback-inspired "Living My Best Life", produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyonce, OneRepublic). The tracks highlight Jessie's signature blend of vulnerability, powerhouse vocals, and timeless pop-soul energy.

Tickets will first be available via an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 11 at 10AM local time, followed by local presales running Thursday, June 12 from 10AM to 10PM. General on-sale opens Friday, June 13 at 10AM local time.

'NO SECRETS' U.S. TOUR DATES - NOVEMBER 2025

Nov 05 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

Nov 07 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

Nov 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

Nov 11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov 12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

Nov 17 - Denver, CO - Summit

Nov 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway

