Kehlani Shares New Single 'Folded'

(AR) Multiplatinum-certified singer-songwriter Kehlani returns today with the premiere of her highly anticipated new single, "Folded," available everywhere now via Atlantic Records.

Produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes (who previously collaborated with Kehlani on 2024's GRAMMY Award-nominated hit single, "After Hours"), Andre Harris (Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige), Donovan Knight (Justin Bieber, Jill Scott), and Don Mills (J. Cole, Juice WRLD), "Folded" continues what has proven a triumphant late spring for the critically acclaimed Kehlani, following a bold, breathtaking appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas which saw her acclaimed by WWD for her shimmering, sinuous fashion as well as two prominent nominations at the BET Awards 2025, including "Best Female R&B/Pop Artist" and "Video of the Year" (for "After Hours").

Related Stories

HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'

GloRilla and Kehlani Share 'Xmas Time' Video

News > Kehlani