King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'

(PFA) As the summer gets ready to kick off, New York rockers King Falcon is heating things up with their new single being released via Mascot Records. "Plastic Crown" is the latest offering from the quartet comprised of Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Sergio Ripa [guitar], and Dipayan "Dip" Chakraborty [drums].
"Plastic Crown" is the debut from this current lineup and is an upbeat rocker that showcases the band's songwriting ability to create unforgettable hooks. A music video for the song is in the works and will be released soon. "Plastic Crown" is now available on all digital services providers.
"'Plastic Crown' is about a close relationship that falls apart and you realize how toxic of a situation it was. You don't realize how much better life is until they are out of it. The song came together quick in the studio when the band added their personal touches to the original idea, and you can hear the final result. It is the first song we are releasing with this lineup, and we couldn't be more excited for people to check it out," explains Rubin.
Singled Out: King Falcon's crushcrushcrush (Paramore Cover)
King Falcon Give Paramore's 'Crushcrushcrush' A Makeover
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Singled Out: King Falcon's Cadillac
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
YES Launching The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series- From Ashes to New Reveal 2025 New Disease Tour Plans- Bruce Dickinson- more
Thomas Rhett Launches BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR- Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82
KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event
Biffy Clyro Return With 'A Little Love'
Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years
Heaven Shall Burn Team With Jesse Leach For 'Numbered Days'
BABYMETAL Releasing New Album 'METAL FORTH' This Summer
Chris Slade Timeline Share 'Time Flies' Lyric Video
King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'