King Falcon Deliver New Song 'Plastic Crown'

(PFA) As the summer gets ready to kick off, New York rockers King Falcon is heating things up with their new single being released via Mascot Records. "Plastic Crown" is the latest offering from the quartet comprised of Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Sergio Ripa [guitar], and Dipayan "Dip" Chakraborty [drums].

"Plastic Crown" is the debut from this current lineup and is an upbeat rocker that showcases the band's songwriting ability to create unforgettable hooks. A music video for the song is in the works and will be released soon. "Plastic Crown" is now available on all digital services providers.

"'Plastic Crown' is about a close relationship that falls apart and you realize how toxic of a situation it was. You don't realize how much better life is until they are out of it. The song came together quick in the studio when the band added their personal touches to the original idea, and you can hear the final result. It is the first song we are releasing with this lineup, and we couldn't be more excited for people to check it out," explains Rubin.

Related Stories

Singled Out: King Falcon's crushcrushcrush (Paramore Cover)

King Falcon Give Paramore's 'Crushcrushcrush' A Makeover

King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates

Singled Out: King Falcon's Cadillac

News > King Falcon