Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic

(twnty three) Nate Smith - the masterful drummer, producer, composer, educator, and bandleader who's carved out a singular presence as a respected traveller of both the bleeding edge underground jazz scene and the highest echelons of popular music - shares "AUTOMATIC," his bold and otherworldly reimagining of a Pointer Sisters classic.
Featuring the five-time GRAMMY-winning modern R&B icon Lalah Hathaway, "AUTOMATIC" anchors its ethereal stacks of dense synthesizer harmonies with a deftly executed snare rhythm that sounds like something Tony Allen would cook up for the drum line.
"AUTOMATIC" is just the latest display of Nate Smith's remarkably versatile and difficult-to-classify virtuosity. He's an in-demand collaborator, touring and recording with stars like Brittany Howard, Childish Gambino, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and Michael Jackson. He counts among his peers generational talents, from legends like Pat Metheny and Ravi Coltrane to young guns like Fearless Flyers, Josh Johnson, and Anna Butterss.
He's a global touring powerhouse (see his packed itinerary of live dates below) and an accomplished recording artist, recognized with two GRAMMY nominations for his 2017 LP KINFOLK: Postcards from Everywhere. His unique combination of unreal chops and intuitive communication has translated on social media, where his videos teaching complex rhythmic principles resonate both as showcase and seminar.
"AUTOMATIC" is just the beginning of what Nate Smith has in store for the rest of 2025 - keep an ear out for more soon.
