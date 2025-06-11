Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting To Perform As The Guess Who For The First Time In 23 years

(BHM) It was announced today that Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will be playing as The Guess Who for the first time in 23 years when they take part in the Rock Legends Cruise as it sails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida through the Caribbean, February 23-27, 2026.

As principal songwriters of The Guess Who's early hits, Bachman and Cummings helped propel the band to international success with songs such as "These Eyes," "Laughing," "Undun," "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature," and "No Time." Their 1970 album, American Woman, reached number one in Canada, and the title track became the first Billboard number one hit by a Canadian group.

After the group disbanded, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his solo debut single "Stand Tall." He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums including "I'm Scared," "My Own Way to Rock," "Break It to Them Gently," and "You Saved My Soul." Burton's 1978 album Dream of a Child became the first quadruple platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Randy went on to find success as Bachman-Turner Overdrive with hits such as "Let It Ride," "Roll on Down the Highway," "Takin' Care of Business," "Lookin' Out for #1," "Hey You," and the BTO anthem "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet."

For the cruise, passengers can look forward to two hours of hits from The Guess Who, along with songs from BTO and Burton Cummings' solo career. Joining Burton and Randy on stage will be Sean Fitzsimons (drums, vocals), Jeff Jones (bass, vocals), Nick Sinopoli (percussion, vocals), Tim Bovaconti (guitar, vocals) and Joe Augello (guitar, vocals).

The Guess Who joins the previously announced line up of Gene Simmons Band, Kevin Cronin Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Uriah Heep, Jefferson Starship, Ugly Kid Joe, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Gary Hoey, and Two Wolf.

