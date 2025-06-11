Sabrina Carpenter Announces New Album 'Man's Best Friend'

(Island Records) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning record-breaking global superstar Sabrina Carpenter announces her new album, Man's Best Friend, out August 29th. The album's lead single, "Manchild," which was written by Sabrina and her frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, was released last week to rave reviews and quickly ascended to number 1 on both the Spotify US and Spotify Global charts. The critically acclaimed music video quickly amassed more than 15 million views.

Man's Best Friend is Sabrina's seventh studio album and follows her monumental album, Short n' Sweet. Released last August, Short n' Sweet topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. All three singles off the album, "Espresso" (2.2 billion), "Please Please Please" (1.4 billion), and "Taste" (1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. Short n' Sweet sold 10 million albums globally.

Short n' Sweet garnered Sabrina six GRAMMY nods as a first-time GRAMMY nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY debut. Sabrina took home the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award for Short n' Sweet along with "Best Pop Solo Performance" for the album's lead single, "Espresso." Following the GRAMMYs, Sabrina released Short n' Sweet (Deluxe), which featured five additional songs, including a duet with global icon Dolly Parton on "Please Please Please" and "Busy Woman," which Sabrina debuted live on her sold-out headlining arena tour.

Internationally, Sabrina shattered records by becoming the first female artist to hold the top three spots on the UK Singles Chart simultaneously with "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Espresso." She also set a new benchmark for most weeks at #1 in a single year by a female artist on the UK chart-totaling 21 weeks-and became the first international artist to receive the BRITs' Global Success award.

This fall, Sabrina will embark on the second sold-out North American leg of her highly praised Short n' Sweet Tour. The tour kicks off on October 23rd in Pittsburgh and will stop at major arenas in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Sabrina will perform five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and six nights at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the tour will conclude on November 23rd. This second leg follows the massive success of the previous 33-date sold-out North American tour last November, as well as the sold-out European leg, which saw additional shows added in four cities due to overwhelming demand.

She appeared on SNL earlier this year for their 50th anniversary special, where she sang "Homeward Bound" with Paul Simon and starred in a remake of the fan favorite "Domingo" sketch. Sabrina made her SNL debut as the musical guest for the season finale last May. She recently graced the cover of Vogue US for the first time,

