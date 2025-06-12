Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

(TPR) When headliner Nate Smith was suddenly forced to cancel his headlining slot at the Country Under the Stars concert on June 5 due to a vocal health emergency, the Boys and Girls Club was left in a lurch just hours before showtime. Thanks to swift action and goodwill in the country music community, Chris Janson stepped away from his own headlining tour schedule and answered the call with less than 24 hours' notice.

The crowd of over 4,100 fans, expecting Smith's chart-toppers, instead were given an electrifying surprise performance by Janson of his #1 multi-Platinum hits including "Buy Me A Boat," "All I Need Is You," "Good Vibes," and more.

What unfolded at the Elko County Fairgrounds was nothing short of remarkable: Chris Janson delivered what many are already calling "the best concert Country Under the Stars has ever seen." Not only did he bring high energy and crowd-pleasing hits, but he played for over 30 minutes longer than contracted-giving fans an unforgettable bonus. His generosity and enthusiasm ensured the event remained a powerhouse fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeastern Nevada. From opening notes to the final encore, Janson's performance turned a potentially disappointing night into an unforgettable celebration of music and community.

Stay tuned for more new music from Chris Janson this year as he continues delivering the high-energy soundtrack to your summer.

Related Stories

Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day

Chris Janson's 'Me & A Beer' Most Added At Country Radio

Chris Janson Announces New Single 'Me & A Beer'

Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

News > Chris Janson