.

Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

06-12-2025
Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

(TPR) When headliner Nate Smith was suddenly forced to cancel his headlining slot at the Country Under the Stars concert on June 5 due to a vocal health emergency, the Boys and Girls Club was left in a lurch just hours before showtime. Thanks to swift action and goodwill in the country music community, Chris Janson stepped away from his own headlining tour schedule and answered the call with less than 24 hours' notice.

The crowd of over 4,100 fans, expecting Smith's chart-toppers, instead were given an electrifying surprise performance by Janson of his #1 multi-Platinum hits including "Buy Me A Boat," "All I Need Is You," "Good Vibes," and more.

What unfolded at the Elko County Fairgrounds was nothing short of remarkable: Chris Janson delivered what many are already calling "the best concert Country Under the Stars has ever seen." Not only did he bring high energy and crowd-pleasing hits, but he played for over 30 minutes longer than contracted-giving fans an unforgettable bonus. His generosity and enthusiasm ensured the event remained a powerhouse fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeastern Nevada. From opening notes to the final encore, Janson's performance turned a potentially disappointing night into an unforgettable celebration of music and community.

Stay tuned for more new music from Chris Janson this year as he continues delivering the high-energy soundtrack to your summer.

Related Stories
Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert

Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day

Chris Janson's 'Me & A Beer' Most Added At Country Radio

Chris Janson Announces New Single 'Me & A Beer'

Chris Janson Returns to Warner Music

News > Chris Janson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more

Day In Country

Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more

-
Day In Pop

mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more

Reviews

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video

The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back

Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions

Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video

Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'

Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming