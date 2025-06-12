Dustin Lynch Launched Two Parties In CMA Fest Takeover

(BBR) If there's one thing Dustin Lynch knows how to do, it's throw a party - and he proved it once again during CMA Fest 2025, hosting not one but two back-to-back blowout events in downtown Nashville.

Presented by Hey Dude and held at the rooftop pool of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE returned for its third consecutive year on Friday (6/6) - and fans were ready. Lining up as early as 5 a.m., Lynch's Stay Country faithful fans packed the deck for a two-hour set that raged through the afternoon, rain delay and all.

Living up to its reputation as country music's premier pool party, this year's bash featured surprise performances from Sister Hazel ("All For You") and Deana Carter, who treated the crowd to hits including "We Danced Anyway" and the iconic "Strawberry Wine." With sponsors Coors, Happy Dad and Hey Dude Shoes in the mix, the event also kept traditions alive with the infamous Mullet Barber and a fan-favorite Belly Flop Competition.

The next night (6/7), Lynch traded poolside for party mode, bringing the energy to Barstool Nashville for his exclusive DUSTIN LYNCH NIGHTLIFE PARTY CLUB SET, a nod to his ongoing 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY. With a line around the block and the venue quickly reaching capacity, the crowd was treated to a surprise set from viral star Dasha, who performed her breakout "Austin" and fan-favorite "Not At This Party."

