Dustin Lynch Launched Two Parties In CMA Fest Takeover

(BBR) If there's one thing Dustin Lynch knows how to do, it's throw a party - and he proved it once again during CMA Fest 2025, hosting not one but two back-to-back blowout events in downtown Nashville.
Presented by Hey Dude and held at the rooftop pool of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE returned for its third consecutive year on Friday (6/6) - and fans were ready. Lining up as early as 5 a.m., Lynch's Stay Country faithful fans packed the deck for a two-hour set that raged through the afternoon, rain delay and all.
Living up to its reputation as country music's premier pool party, this year's bash featured surprise performances from Sister Hazel ("All For You") and Deana Carter, who treated the crowd to hits including "We Danced Anyway" and the iconic "Strawberry Wine." With sponsors Coors, Happy Dad and Hey Dude Shoes in the mix, the event also kept traditions alive with the infamous Mullet Barber and a fan-favorite Belly Flop Competition.
The next night (6/7), Lynch traded poolside for party mode, bringing the energy to Barstool Nashville for his exclusive DUSTIN LYNCH NIGHTLIFE PARTY CLUB SET, a nod to his ongoing 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY. With a line around the block and the venue quickly reaching capacity, the crowd was treated to a surprise set from viral star Dasha, who performed her breakout "Austin" and fan-favorite "Not At This Party."
Dustin Lynch Making Waves With New Single 'Easy To Love'
Dustin Lynch Premieres 'Easy To Love' Video
Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville 2025 Announced
Dustin Lynch And Scotty McCreery: Two For The Road Tour Tickets Go On Sale
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video
The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back
Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions
Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming