Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott

(SMN) Sony Music Nashville and Play It Again Music's Dylan Marlowe celebrated his No. One song, "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Scott, at a gathering with BMI yesterday. Surrounded by family, friends, and members of Nashville's music industry, Marlowe received recognition for his talent as an artist and songwriter, alongside fellow artist Dylan Scott and Marlowe's co-writers Seth Ennis and Joe Fox, with Fox also credited as the producer of the GOLD-certified track. This achievement marks Marlowe's first No. One song as an artist as he previously co-wrote Jon Pardi's No. One song, "Last Night Lonely."

Marlowe has returned to radio with song "Picture Perfect" impacting radio this past Monday. The track garnered 38 adds, making it the second most added track this week. Dubbed a "sweetly sung" song (MusicRow Magazine), Marlowe penned the track with Seth Ennis, Joe Fox, and Dallas Davidson. "Picture Perfect" illustrates the exciting moments of building a life with one's significant other including building a home, starting a family, and everything in between.

Marlowe is currently on the road with Bailey Zimmerman as direct support for Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour," with tour dates running through September.

Rooted in the classic skills of country music's past - but finding new ways to deliver three chords and the truth - Dylan Marlowe is an emerging Sony Music Nashville artist proving tradition and convention are very different things. Raised in Statesboro, Georgia, the avid outdoorsman's unique creative path began with an equally-diverse soundtrack, ranging from Eric Church and Kenny Chesney to Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, Good Charlotte and Blink-182. A self-taught writer fusing heartland storytelling with hard-edged intensity, Marlowe broke out with an attention-grabbing cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" in 2021, changing the lyrics to reflect his own backwoods story and resulting in more than half-a-million TikTok followers. Marlowe went on to drop a series of self-penned singles and EPs like "Record High" and Dirt Road When I Die and co-write Jon Pardi's Number One hit, "Last Night Lonely." Most recently, Marlowe released his debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, earning praise as a "debut album that will act as a highly effective springboard for a storied career in country music," (Holler). With a total of 424 million global career streams and counting, Marlowe continues to cultivate an audience on tour as he is currently on the road with Bailey Zimmerman for Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour." Previously, Marlowe has toured with Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Hardy, Brantley Gilbert, and more. Standing apart from his peers while staying true to himself, the rising star reminds country fans that authenticity doesn't have to be boring. And in fact, the expected might be overrated.

