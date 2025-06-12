Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film

(DawBell) Twenty-five years since the live collaboration that shook Los Angeles' Greek Theatre to its foundations, a brand-new short film brings together Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes to revisit the making of their iconic live album, Live At The Greek, on its 25th anniversary.

Titled The Making of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Live At The Greek, the short film is a definitive behind-the-scenes journey into a landmark moment in rock history - a celebration of raw rock n' roll energy, creativity and collaboration. With new and exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage and candid reflections, the video captures the spirit and friendship that made the iconic 1999 performance a reality. The film was directed by Barbara McDonough, and edited by Rick Ballard.

The short film continues the 25th anniversary celebrations of one of rock music's most legendary live collaborations, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Black Crowes and global rock icon Jimmy Page have released the definitive version of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek. Recorded during unforgettable nights of rock and roll in October 1999 at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and Jones Beach in August 1999, the newly presented album features powerful renditions of Led Zeppelin classics and The Black Crowes' staple blues-rock jams. The 36-track anniversary album is produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and includes 16 previously unreleased tracks, exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, video, and more.

A deep dive into the legacy of one of the great live LPs, standing shoulder to shoulder with The Who's Live at Leeds, Nirvana's Unplugged in New York, and Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison. The release has been described as "enormous fun" by MOJO, "an ideal match" by Classic Rock Magazine, and "highlighting Page and The Black Crowes' musical chemistry" by the NME. Uncut Magazine praised the 6LP box set "illustrates just how good a tour that was", whilst the Daily Mirror applauded, "they roar through Led Zep classics and swaggering Crowes gems".

