Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video

(Freeman Promotions) Today, to celebrate the start of the second leg of their 2025 North America tour, Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks are premiering the lyric video for "Once Upon A Dream."

The 16-and-a-half-minute epic was the centerpiece track on the 2024 album 'TRUE' and will be performed nightly on the upcoming dates. The video was directed by Wayne Joyner.

Since the release of 'TRUE,' JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS released the 2 CD/DVD live album 'Perpetual Change' from their 2023 tour. The package was also released as a stand-alone Blu-ray.

Leg two of the tour begins this Sunday, June 15th, at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, and ends July 13th at the Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dates for the 2025 Tour:

June 15 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

June 18 - Ocala, FL @ Circle Square Cultural Center

June 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 23 - Dallas, TX @ Moody Performance Hall

June 25 - Austin, TX @ Paramount

June 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

July 01 - Macon, GA @ Auditorium

July 05 - Farmington, PA - Timber Rock Amphitheatre

July 07 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

July 11 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Related Stories

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2025 Tour Has Not Been Canceled

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Expand 2025 Tour

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Your Move - I've Seen Good People' Video

Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour

News > Jon Anderson