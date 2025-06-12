Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover By Alex Williams

(MPG) Alex Williams brings a gritty Southern rock edge to Judas Priest's iconic anthem "You've Got Another Thing Coming," the next offering from his third studio album Space Brain, out July 18 via Lightning Rod Records.
A bold reinterpretation of the heavy metal classic, Williams' version leans into swampy riffs and backwoods swagger while staying true to the driving pulse of the original. "You've Got Another Thing Coming" is one of 10 renditions that comprise Space Brain, which reimagines additional hits from the likes of Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Cinderella, Motorhead and more, transforming arena-shaking metal into storytelling-driven roots rock.
Williams on the new song: "I love Judas Priest, and Rob Halford is a legend. I was 10 years old the first time I heard this song. It was featured in a soundtrack to a video game called Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which introduced me to many other great songs, including 'Yankee Rose' by David Lee Roth."
"You've Got Another Thing Coming" follows Williams' smoky take on Ratt's "Round and Round," which was named a Song You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer and longtime collaborator Ben Fowler (Charley Crockett, Lynyrd Skynyrd) in Nashville, Space Brain doesn't push Williams away from his country pedigree but instead expands his interpretation of that sound altogether. Backed by modern-day guitar heroes like Rob McNelley (Bob Seger, Wynonna Judd), Dan Dugmore (Linda Ronstadt, ZZ Top) and Mike Payne (Luke Bryan), Williams masterfully reconstructed each song, aiming to emphasize storytelling over sheer sonic power.
The end result is a daring, genre-blurring record that showcases Williams as a vocalist with arena-sized swagger and a formidable interpreter. While country music has a long history of honoring its pioneers through countless artists within the genre, Space Brain is something different; this album tips its hat to a different musical influence - proving that Williams isn't just walking the line, he's rewriting it.
Space Brain also features Williams' and Cody Jinks' previously released gritty take on Ozzy Osbourne's "Flying High Again". The album follows his 2022 LP Waging Peace, which received widespread acclaim from Forbes, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation and Holler who hailed the release as "smartly arranged, intricate and inventive."
Williams is currently on the road with stops in Chicago, Nashville and more - see below for a full list of dates or visit his website for more information.
Space Brain:
1. Nobody's Fool (feat. Tom Keifer) [Cinderella]
2. Ace of Spades [Motorhead]
3. Flying High Again (feat. Cody Jinks) [Ozzy Osbourne]
4. Gettin' Better [Tesla]
5. Look What The Cat Dragged In [Poison]
6. Youth Gone Wild [Skid Row]
7. You've Got Another Thing Coming [Judas Priest]
8. Wild Side [Motley Crue]
9. Round and Round [Ratt]
10. Night Train [Guns N' Roses]
Alex Williams Tour Dates:
6/14 - Des Moines, IA - Free Range Music & BBQ Festival
6/21 - Cadillac, MI - Coyote Crossing Resort
6/27 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival +
6/28 - Chicago, IL - Joe's Bar on Weed St. +
7/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
7/26 - Mount Horeb, WI - Mount Horeb Country Music Faire
8/1 - Nashville, TN - Chief's on Broadway
8/22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern
8/23 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
8/29 - Waterloo, NE - Buck's Bar and Grill
8/30 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
9/5 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club
9/6 - Brooklyn, WI - Main Street Music
9/20 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room
10/9 - Whitleyville, TN - North Springs Music Festival
* with Addison Johnson
+ with Tennessee Jet and Hannah Dasher
