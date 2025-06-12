Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles Share 'Our Highway' Video

(dpm) Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles are excited to announce the release of their new video for "Our Highway." The song is part of the musical accompaniment to the TV series The Bondsman, a supernatural horror series released in April 2025, currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The collection of songs inspired by the show, are almost all written and performed by Bacon and Nettles, with some of the tracks included in the series and on the record.
In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter brought back to life by the Devil to capture escaped demons. With his estranged family, Hub confronts his past sins on this dangerous quest. Jennifer Nettles plays Maryanne Dice, Hub's ex-wife and former country music partner who still dreams of becoming a recording artist in Nashville. The series combines horror, action, and heartfelt moments, highlighting Hub's journey of redemption and unexpected opportunities for life, love, and country music.
Bacon states, "Our Highway is the second song that Jennifer and I wrote that is in the show, The Bondsman. Our characters are musicians. It was fun to go back and write songs from my character, Hub Halloran's point of view when he was a young man. This would be a song that they had written together, when they were first going out. It's a great driving tune about escaping with the one you love and sticking together. It was a great songwriting exercise but also a great acting exercise."
Nettles weighs in: "Kevin Bacon is a dream collaborator. Everyone knows he's an iconic storyteller, but his gifts extend far beyond the camera. He shines as a songwriter! We wrote these songs for The Bondsman, but quickly came to realize they stood firmly on their own as a studio project. We had a ball bringing these songs to life in the studio, in the way we heard them as musicians (to live outside of and beyond the show). "Our Highway" is the story of two people heading out on the road in search of a dream. And who knows? We just may head out on the road to share it!!"
Kristian Bush To Play Billy Pilgrim Shows During Superland and Little Big Tour Tour
Darius Rucker Reimagines 'Never Been Over' With Jennifer Nettles
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video
The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back
Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions
Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming