Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles Share 'Our Highway' Video

(dpm) Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles are excited to announce the release of their new video for "Our Highway." The song is part of the musical accompaniment to the TV series The Bondsman, a supernatural horror series released in April 2025, currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The collection of songs inspired by the show, are almost all written and performed by Bacon and Nettles, with some of the tracks included in the series and on the record.

In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter brought back to life by the Devil to capture escaped demons. With his estranged family, Hub confronts his past sins on this dangerous quest. Jennifer Nettles plays Maryanne Dice, Hub's ex-wife and former country music partner who still dreams of becoming a recording artist in Nashville. The series combines horror, action, and heartfelt moments, highlighting Hub's journey of redemption and unexpected opportunities for life, love, and country music.

Bacon states, "Our Highway is the second song that Jennifer and I wrote that is in the show, The Bondsman. Our characters are musicians. It was fun to go back and write songs from my character, Hub Halloran's point of view when he was a young man. This would be a song that they had written together, when they were first going out. It's a great driving tune about escaping with the one you love and sticking together. It was a great songwriting exercise but also a great acting exercise."

Nettles weighs in: "Kevin Bacon is a dream collaborator. Everyone knows he's an iconic storyteller, but his gifts extend far beyond the camera. He shines as a songwriter! We wrote these songs for The Bondsman, but quickly came to realize they stood firmly on their own as a studio project. We had a ball bringing these songs to life in the studio, in the way we heard them as musicians (to live outside of and beyond the show). "Our Highway" is the story of two people heading out on the road in search of a dream. And who knows? We just may head out on the road to share it!!"

