Motorhead Share 'Leavin' Here' Video From The Manticore Tapes

(Adrenaline) Motorhead release 'Leavin' Here', the second single and its accompanying music video from the forthcoming album, The Manticore Tapes, which is set for release on 27th of June. The music video for 'Leavin' Here' is an explosively raucous mixed media visual combining unique model characters and set pieces with archive footage of the band. Originally recorded in 1976, The Manticore Tapes features previously unheard recordings from Motorhead's classic 'Three Amigos' line-up.
In 1976 the seminal line-up of Motorhead was solidified a year after the band's initial inception. Known as the 'Three Amigos' era of Motorhead, Lemmy (bass/vocals), Fast Eddie Clarke (guitar) and Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor (drums) joined forces and began their extraordinary journey to the top of the hard rock elite.
In August 1976 the band set up at Emerson, Lake & Palmer's legendary Manticore Studio in Fulham to rehearse and showcase the new lineup. While they were there they recorded together for the very first time and now, forty nine years later, this long lost tape has surfaced, been dusted off and restored in all its raw glory, to celebrate the seminal hard rock bands 50th anniversary.
The Manticore Tapes will be available as a deluxe expanded bookpack containing a double LP and 7" single, a single LP, CD and digital.
