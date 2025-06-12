Primal Fear Unleash 'The Hunter' Video

(CSM) Less than three months before their new album Domination hits the shelves (September 5, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music), German metal frontrunners Primal Fear shift up another gear with "The Hunter". The second single from the record tells a conceived story while it musically sounds the attack for the quintet's upcoming record.
Being also the opening track of Domination, the track builds up tension with anthemic lead harmonies before bursting drums and guitars break through the idyll to set the tone for another highly melodic piece from PRIMAL FEAR's musical forge. The single additionally cements the thoroughly positive impression the group left with first single "Far Away", which saw them introduce their striking new line-up.
"Science fiction scenery, the beast is behind you, it's me, I'm THE HUNTER, so better watch out, I smell your blood and I'm gonna get you!" warns vocalist Ralf Scheepers grinningly.
