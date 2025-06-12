Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions

(CSW) A new episode of Cardboard Sessions features Return to Dust - a band that's not just chasing a sound, they're living it. Currently on tour opening for Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, Return to Dust are young and fearless, channeling the soul of 90's rock while making it entirely their own. Their heavy, gritty, and melodic sound comes alive on the cardboard instruments.
Filmed in the iconic Village Studios, a former Masonic Temple in the heart of Santa Monica, Return to Dust give one of the most electric Cardboard Session ever captured playing "Face Down" and "Strangers" from their self-titled debut studio album. "Face Down" is out now with "Strangers" dropping next Tuesday, June 17th.
"I expected [the drums] to sound a lot more flat and not as warm and more dead, but it has really nice resonance to it. Super dope." - London Hudson, Return to Dust drummer
Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Daru Jones, Marcus King, Robby Krieger, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Pete Yorn, Meg Myers, Dogstar, and more.
Return to Dust 'Shine' With New Video
Duster Surprise Release New Album 'In Dreams'
dust Announce UK and European Fall Tour
Return to Dust Premiere 'Cellophane' Video
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video
The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back
Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions
Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming