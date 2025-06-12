Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions

(CSW) A new episode of Cardboard Sessions features Return to Dust - a band that's not just chasing a sound, they're living it. Currently on tour opening for Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, Return to Dust are young and fearless, channeling the soul of 90's rock while making it entirely their own. Their heavy, gritty, and melodic sound comes alive on the cardboard instruments.

Filmed in the iconic Village Studios, a former Masonic Temple in the heart of Santa Monica, Return to Dust give one of the most electric Cardboard Session ever captured playing "Face Down" and "Strangers" from their self-titled debut studio album. "Face Down" is out now with "Strangers" dropping next Tuesday, June 17th.

"I expected [the drums] to sound a lot more flat and not as warm and more dead, but it has really nice resonance to it. Super dope." - London Hudson, Return to Dust drummer

Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Daru Jones, Marcus King, Robby Krieger, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Pete Yorn, Meg Myers, Dogstar, and more.

