Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) Skid Row unleash a brand-new lyric video for the track "Disease," offering fans a first taste of the upcoming reissue of their fifth studio album, Revolutions Per Minute. The newly mastered edition is set for release on June 20, 2025.
Originally launched in 2006, Revolutions Per Minute marked a bold shift in Skid Row's evolution - pushing boundaries and fusing their trademark edge with a more modern, aggressive sound. The reissue brings that raw energy back to life, offering a fresh spin on a pivotal chapter in the band's career.
The lyric video for "Disease," the album's explosive opening track, captures the song's aggressive tone and introspective lyrics. Exploring themes of self-destruction and personal turmoil, the video enhances the emotional weight with visuals that evoke chaos and inner conflict.
