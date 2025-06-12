The Doobie Brothers Rock SiriusXM Nashville Studios

(SiriusXM) GRAMMY-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Doobie Brothers performed an intimate set and spoke with fans at the SiriusXM Nashville studios. You can listen to the special anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app.
The exclusive performance was the first time that all band members - Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Patrick Simmons, and John McFee - performed songs from the new "Walk This Road" album in front of an audience (SiriusXM subscribers who won the chance to attend this very special event)! The performance was captured on Tuesday, May 27 and was encored during The Doobie Brothers Takeover Weekend on Classic Vinyl (Friday, June 6 - Sunday, June 8).
This summer, Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band is going on tour with The Doobie Brothers. As a surprise, Coral Reefer Band lead vocalist and 10-time CMA winner Mac McAnally joined The Doobie Brothers in a crowd sing-along for the iconic hit "Listen To The Music."
Before the song "Takin' It To The Streets" was performed, Michael McDonald recalled how it was supposed to be a gospel choir kind of song when he originally wrote it as a young kid, but when he brought the song to The Doobie Brothers it took a completely different direction. Later, Tom Johnston discussed how "China Grove" came together while Pat Simmons reflected on recording "Black Water."
