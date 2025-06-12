The Kinks Share Live Version Of 'Sunny Afternoon'

(BHM) "Sunny Afternoon," was number 1 on July 7th, 1966, when England won the World Cup. The Kinks today release a live version recorded at their 1993 Royal Albert Hall show, taken from the last chapter of their Journey Trilogy's celebrating the bands 60th anniversary
"As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of the Kinks," Dave Davies said of the Royal Albert Hall show. The Kinks, one of the most influential rock bands of all time, also release a remastered version of "A Rock 'n Roll Fantasy" today. Talking about the song Ray Davies recalled: "There was a recession in America which influenced my lyrics."
Dave called "A Rock 'n Roll Fantasy" "a personal favourite" and admires "Ray's sensitive portrait of a super fan based on his impressions of different people."
The Journey - Part 3 features two discs compiled by the band. Disc 1 features 11 classic tracks from the band's Arista period, remastered from the original production tapes.
Disc 2 is a very special release featuring recordings previously never released and discovered in the Kinks studio archive selected from their July 11, 1993 Royal Albert Hall show on their return from conquering the USA.
The Journey - Part 3 is due for release on 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD, and digital formats on July 11th 2025
The Kinks Stream Video For Remastered 1981 Classic 'Destroyer'
The Kinks In The Studio For 'One For The Road' 45th Anniversary
The Kinks Announce 'The Journey' Part 3
The Kinks In The Studio For 'Low Budget' 45th Anniversary
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video
The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back
Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions
Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming