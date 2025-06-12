The Kinks Share Live Version Of 'Sunny Afternoon'

(BHM) "Sunny Afternoon," was number 1 on July 7th, 1966, when England won the World Cup. The Kinks today release a live version recorded at their 1993 Royal Albert Hall show, taken from the last chapter of their Journey Trilogy's celebrating the bands 60th anniversary

"As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of the Kinks," Dave Davies said of the Royal Albert Hall show. The Kinks, one of the most influential rock bands of all time, also release a remastered version of "A Rock 'n Roll Fantasy" today. Talking about the song Ray Davies recalled: "There was a recession in America which influenced my lyrics."

Dave called "A Rock 'n Roll Fantasy" "a personal favourite" and admires "Ray's sensitive portrait of a super fan based on his impressions of different people."

The Journey - Part 3 features two discs compiled by the band. Disc 1 features 11 classic tracks from the band's Arista period, remastered from the original production tapes.

Disc 2 is a very special release featuring recordings previously never released and discovered in the Kinks studio archive selected from their July 11, 1993 Royal Albert Hall show on their return from conquering the USA.

The Journey - Part 3 is due for release on 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD, and digital formats on July 11th 2025

News > The Kinks