The Marcus King Band Share 'Carolina Honey'

(Republic) The Marcus King Band unveils a further taste of new music with "Carolina Honey" out now via American Records/Republic Records. "Carolina Honey" follows "Honky Tonk Hell."

"'Carolina Honey' is all about how I met my wife and what a significant impact that chance meeting had on my life that one night after a show in Raleigh, NC," says King. "I woke up still hurting from the night before - still feeling I didn't have much to live for. I'd given up on any thought that I could ever be 'happy.' All that changed when Little Bird walked into my life. After my set, Briley came backstage to say hello - she started playing Linda Ronstadt and singing and for the first time I saw something or someone in front me that gave me 'hope.' Someone I wanted to be my BEST self for - Someone I wanted to grow old with, someone that made me want to grow old 'at all.' 'Carolina Honey' takes the listener through my mentality that day, my change of heart that night and my burning desire for her to feel the same way too."

The beloved Marcus King Band Family Reunion music festival will return for its fourth installment this summer, taking place in Charleston, SC for the first time ever. Over the course of two days-August 23 and 24-the festival will see performances by the Marcus King Band, Jamey Johnson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Molly Tuttle, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Tickets and more information are HERE.

This year finds King hitting the road with Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Eric Church and Dwight Yoakam. Complete list of dates below. King will be performing at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12. He recently took the stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, performing at Nissan Stadium alongside Brooks & Dunn following their release of "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)" on their Reboot II album. He also played Spotify House before joining forces with Jordan Davis for a special performance of their unreleased track, "Louisiana Stick." Additionally, King surprised fans with a pop-up set at Chief's for Sirius XM. He sat in with Lukas Nelson for his set at Chief's as well.

Greenville, South Carolina-born, Nashville-based Marcus King started performing alongside his blues guitarist father when he was just eight years old. He made his solo debut with El Dorado (2020), produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. The album was met with widespread acclaim, with the Associated Press calling it "a definite high point of 2020." It went on to earn King his landmark Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

He followed up the success of El Dorado with Young Blood (2022), also produced by Auerbach. His sophomore album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Blues Albums Chart, describing it as a "staggeringly confident work." Last year King returned with his third album, Mood Swings, produced by Rick Rubin, of which Rolling Stone describes, "he...goes for something much more daring, vulnerable, and openhearted."

TOUR DATES

June 12-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo

June 13-La Grange, KY-Ashbourne Farms

June 26-Stockholm, SE-Fållan*

June 27-Oslo, NO-Sentrum Scene*

June 28-Odense, DK-Tinderbox Festival

June 30-Warsaw, PL-Klub Stodola*

July 1-Prague, CZ-Lucerna Music Bar*

July 3-Munich, DE-Muffathalle*

July 4-Pistoia, IT-Pistoia Blues Festival*

July 5-Gardone Riviera, IT-Festival Del Vittoriale Tener-A-Mente*

July 7-Bern, CH-Bierhubeli*

July 8-Frankfurt, DE-Batschkapp*

July 10-Brussels, BE-Ancienne Belgique*

July 11-Dortmund, DE-FZW*

July 12-Differdange, LU-Blues Express

July 13-Weert, NL-Bospop Festival

July 16-San Sebastian, ES-Victoria Eugenia Antzokia*

July 17-Madrid, ES-Noches Del Botánico

July 18-Vila Nova De Gaia, PT-Meo Mares Vivas

July 20-Santa Domingo De La Calzada, ES-Rockland Art Festival

July 27-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory

July 29-Monterey, CA-Golden State Theatre

July 30-Santa Rosa, CA-Luther Burbank Theater

August 1-Mammoth Lakes, CA-Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza

August 2-Sacramento, CA-Channel 24

August 14-Park City, UT-Park City Song Summit

August 15-West Valley City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 16-West Valley City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 17-Jackson, WY-Snow King Mountain

August 23-Charleston, SC-Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival

August 24-Charleston, SC-Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival

August 31-Aspen, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival

September 5-Madison, IN-Unbroken Circle Festival At Bicentennial Park

September 12-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena‡

September 15-21-Seattle, WA-Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Alaska

September 25-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center§

September 26-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum§

September 27-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena§

September 28-St. Louis, MO-Evolution Festival

October 2-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena§

October 3-Lexington, KY-Rupp Arena§

October 9-Indianapolis, IN-Gainbridge Fieldhouse§

October 10-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena§

October 11-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Arena§

October 16-Sugar Land, TX-Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land**

October 18-Austin, TX-Moody Center**

October 25-Birmingham, AL-Legacy Arena at The BJCC‡

November 1-Gonzales, LA-Boots On The Bayou

*with Fiend Without A Face

†with Chris Stapleton

‡with Cody Johnson

§with Eric Church

**with Dwight Yoakam

Related Stories

News > The Marcus King Band