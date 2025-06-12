The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back

(The Syndicate) The Vans Warped Tour is making a highly anticipated return in 2025, celebrating its 30th anniversary with three major two-day festivals in Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California; and Orlando, Florida. Also making its highly anticipated return is the Official Vans Warped Tour Program. 50,000 physical copies and 200,000+ digital editions will be distributed free to all ticketholders of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour.

Vans Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman tapped Josh Bernstein of Z2 Comics to produce these custom manga-sized collectible guides for fans, as Bernstein and his team had previously produced similar programs for the Warped, Mayhem, Uproar and Taste of Chaos Festivals.

"Back in the day, the Vans Warped Tour program was more than just a guide-it was a snapshot of a moment in music history. People used it to map their day, jot down set times, collect autographs, or just feel plugged into something bigger than themselves" says Kevin Lyman, Founder of Vans Warped Tour. "Bringing it back now isn't just about honoring that past-it's about making the experience whole again for a new generation that deserves something just as tangible."

The Official Vans Warped Tour Guide features brand new cover art from Erik Rodriguez and Josh Bernstein reimagines a swinging '60s-themed Warped pool party where all are welcome. This honors Kevin's longtime tradition of aftershow BBQ parties and this cover features 2025 performers Avril Lavigne, Ice-T, Johnnie Guilbert, mgk, and members of A Day To Remember, All American Rejects, All Time Low, Black Veil Brides, Dance Hall Crashers, Dropkick Murphys, Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, mgk, Motionless In White, Rise Against, Simple Plan, Slaughter To Prevail, Sublime, The Funeral Portrait, The Interrupters and even the late Lou Dog. The BBQ is naturally headlined by Warped stalwarts, Pennywise.

"We can't thank Kevin and the entire Insomniac Team enough for this opportunity" says Josh Bernstein of Z2. "Getting a chance to produce the Vans Warped Tour Guide again for all these fans and brands is a dream come true. Long live print!"

Edited and written by Vans Warped Tour Guide alums Rabab Al-Sharif and Mackenzie Hall, this 88-page guide features brand new interviews with 25+ bands, spotlights on brand new artists, charity partners, activities and things to do in each Warped city as selected by the Warped artists themselves. The guide also proudly features the art of Jimbo Phillips, who is responsible for all of the great 2025 Vans Warped Tour art and logos we've seen so far.

Z2 tapped famed underground cartoonist Luke McGarry to bring a series of "Warped Memories" back for some of the Vans Warped Tour's most famous alumni, including brand new comics with Mark Hoppus of blink-182 showering with a hose, Hayley Williams of Paramore meeting Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides meeting his future wife, Juliette Simms and the time Kevin Lyman kicked Sublime off the very first Vans Warped Tour for dog-biting.

Finally, Warped's incredible legacy is perfectly encapsulated with the photo gallery and interview with Lisa Johnson, the Vans Warped Tour photographer since day one. Her iconic shots of My Chemical Romance, Rancid and Simple Plan perfectly capture the continuing spirit of Warped.

The Official Vans Warped Tour Guide would like to thank the following partners for their incredible support: American Musical Supply, Beatbox, CAA, Death Valley Dreams, Ernie Ball, Hopeless Records, Ghost Energy, Rise, Sumerian, Alternative Press, Jeffree Star, Killer Merch, Live Nation, Manic Panic, Marshall, Mercury Records, MNRK Music Group, The Music Experience, Punk Rock Museum, Slice, Thriller Records, The University of South Carolina, Vans, and Veeps.

The 2025 Official Vans Warped Tour Guide will be available free at the Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, Vans Warped Tour weekends as well as the Z2 Booth at the San Diego Comic Con International (Booth #1529)

Related Stories

Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Dismisses Roll-Out Criticism

Vans Warped Tour Washington D.C. Event To Be Livestreamed

Bowling For Soup Announce Warped Or Bust US Tour

Suicide Puppets Added To Road to Warped Tour

News > Warped Tour