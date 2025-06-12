Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour

(Live Nation) Twenty One Pilots have released "The Contract," the first single off their forthcoming album Breach, arriving September 2025 via Fueled By Ramen. Along with the song, the band announced a North American headline tour, THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025. The Live Nation promoted tour kicks off September 18 in Cincinnati, OH at TQL Stadium and continues with stadium and amphitheater performances across the U.S. and Canada. The tour closes with a show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25.

Following the epic cliffhanger of last year's record, Clancy, "The Contract" kicks off the highly-anticipated finale to the albums-long saga the band has been crafting since 2015's Blurryface.

THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025 begins less than 6 months after the massive Clancy World Tour saw the band play to over 1.1 million fans in stadiums and arenas across the globe. This included the band's biggest show to date in Mexico City, where they performed for a sold out stadium of 65,000 fans, and multiple sold-out nights at the O2 in London.

The tour was in support of 2024's album Clancy, which sold over 143,000 copies in its first week alone and has amassed more than 1 billion global streams. Complete with pyrotechnics, disappearing acts, theatrical explorations of the band's lore, and larger-than-life performances, Twenty One Pilots proves why they continue to be one of the most exciting touring artists around.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale here for first access to tickets now through Sunday, June 15 at 5PM ET/2PM PT. The artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 17 at 10AM local time, and the general on-sale begins Friday, June 20 at 10AM local time.

Thu, Sep 18 - Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium

Sat, Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tue, Sep 23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun, Sep 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue, Sep 30 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Wed, Oct 01 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat, Oct 04 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun, Oct 05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue, Oct 07 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, Oct 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue, Oct 14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Wed, Oct 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri, Oct 17 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun, Oct 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Mon, Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu, Oct 23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Related Stories

Twenty One Pilots Earned Biggest Week For Any Rock Album This Year (2024 In Review)

Twenty One Pilots Take 'The Craving' To No. 1

Twenty One Pilots Kick Off The Clancy World Tour

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Final Clancy Video 'Paladin Strait'

News > Twenty One Pilots