Warren Haynes Announces Rare UK Concert

06-12-2025
(Noble) GRAMMY Award winning American guitarist and singer songwriter Warren Haynes will perform a rare concert at London's Islington Assembly Hall on Tuesday July 1st. This is the only UK show!

Haynes and his band will perform two sets. The first set will kick off at 8pm, followed by an intermission at 9:15pm. The second set will commence at 9:35pm. Tickets for the London show are available here.

Haynes is best known for his work as long-time guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band and as founding member of the jam band Gov't Mule. The guitarist will perform music from his new album Million Voices Whisper plus songs from his extensive back catalogue.

Warren Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape, lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer.

He is known to millions for effortlessly cross-pollinating music genres and unfurls guitar solos that broil with passion in his distinctive, signature style.

Throughout his prolific career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history - Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and the Dead - and an acclaimed solo artist, he has become one of music's most treasured storytellers and his artistry has led to thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales.

