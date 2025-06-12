Watch Roger Street Friedman's 'The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV' Video

(MPG) Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman releases a topical new music video for his song "The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV" from his recent LP Long Shadows. The video was directed by Ciro Ayala of Provoke Films, and it utilizes a surreal but grounded visual narrative to comment on the constant fear of imaginary threats that plagues our nation.
Holding up a mirror to predominately white American suburbs, Friedman comments: "We live in the safest communities in the country. Of course crime exists - I'm not pretending it doesn't. But in places like this, it's statistically very low. And yet, we've convinced ourselves we're under constant threat. From what, exactly? From who? And what might happen if we finally stopped to answer?"
Long Shadows saw Friedman turning his eye towards past events, some close to home and others a world away, and in the tradition of the great storytellers before him, focusing on raw emotions - love, anger, dismay, fear, isolation and ultimately, hope - in ways that make his points relatable to any listener. The album was met with critical acclaim from No Depression, The Aquarian, Magnet Magazine, Glide Magazine and many more. For the record, Friedman enlisted some of his closest friends to help including drummer Justin Guip (Levon Helm Band), bassist Andy Hess (Gov't Mule, The Black Crowes) and keyboardist Jeff Kazee (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Bon Jovi).
Terrified of failure, Friedman put aside music for 25 years. However, a series of extremely emotional events, including the death of both his parents, getting married, and the birth of his daughter all in the span of two years, led him back to songwriting, culminating in his 2014 debut, The Waiting Sky. Since returning to music, he has released four full-length albums, garnering praise from No Depression, Goldmine, and more. His most recent release, LOVE HOPE TRUST, impressed the likes of Relix and American Songwriter, who wrote " With LOVE HOPE TRUST, [Friedman] finds all the attributes and emotions expressed in the title, and far more."
Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Just How It Feels' Video
Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video
Roger Street Friedman Announces New Album With 'Rolling In Again' Video
Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's Love Hope Trust
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82- KISS Planning Major Changes To Storms Vegas Event- Randy Bachman And Burton Cummings Reuniting- more
Judas Priest's 'You've Got Another Thing Coming' Given Southern Rock Makeover - Dylan Marlowe Celebrates No. 1 'Boys Back Home' With Dylan Scott- more
mgk Announces New Album lost americana- Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' Certified Diamond- more
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Skid Row Release 'Disease' Lyric Video
The Vans Warped Tour Program Is Back
Return to Dust Appear In New Episode Of Cardboard Sessions
Bono Talks 'Stories of Surrender', U2's Legacy, Larry Mullen Jr.'s Medical Leave & More
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Lyric Video
Twenty One Pilots Share New Song And Announce Tour
Between the Buried and Me Announce New Album 'The Blue Nowhere'
Elton John's Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper Coming