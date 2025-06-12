Watch Roger Street Friedman's 'The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV' Video

(MPG) Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman releases a topical new music video for his song "The Land Of The Leaf Blower And The Mighty SUV" from his recent LP Long Shadows. The video was directed by Ciro Ayala of Provoke Films, and it utilizes a surreal but grounded visual narrative to comment on the constant fear of imaginary threats that plagues our nation.

Holding up a mirror to predominately white American suburbs, Friedman comments: "We live in the safest communities in the country. Of course crime exists - I'm not pretending it doesn't. But in places like this, it's statistically very low. And yet, we've convinced ourselves we're under constant threat. From what, exactly? From who? And what might happen if we finally stopped to answer?"

Long Shadows saw Friedman turning his eye towards past events, some close to home and others a world away, and in the tradition of the great storytellers before him, focusing on raw emotions - love, anger, dismay, fear, isolation and ultimately, hope - in ways that make his points relatable to any listener. The album was met with critical acclaim from No Depression, The Aquarian, Magnet Magazine, Glide Magazine and many more. For the record, Friedman enlisted some of his closest friends to help including drummer Justin Guip (Levon Helm Band), bassist Andy Hess (Gov't Mule, The Black Crowes) and keyboardist Jeff Kazee (Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Bon Jovi).

Terrified of failure, Friedman put aside music for 25 years. However, a series of extremely emotional events, including the death of both his parents, getting married, and the birth of his daughter all in the span of two years, led him back to songwriting, culminating in his 2014 debut, The Waiting Sky. Since returning to music, he has released four full-length albums, garnering praise from No Depression, Goldmine, and more. His most recent release, LOVE HOPE TRUST, impressed the likes of Relix and American Songwriter, who wrote " With LOVE HOPE TRUST, [Friedman] finds all the attributes and emotions expressed in the title, and far more."

