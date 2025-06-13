5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood Shares 'Sunsetter' Video As Debut Album Arrives

(CR) 5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood releases his long-awaited debut solo album ORDER chaos ORDER via Capitol Records. Accompanying the album is the official video for Calum's new track, "Sunsetter."

Having spent the past 14 years touring the world and releasing music as one fourth of global phenomenon 5 Seconds of Summer, the dazzling and brooding ORDER chaos ORDER sees Calum strike out alone for the first time, and emerge not just as a solo musician, but as the introspective storyteller he was always meant to be.

The result of a deeply personal creative journey, the album captures the strength it takes to look inward and to move forward through pain. Heady, raw, tender work that is unflinchingly sincere, buoyed by hints of a coiled intensity within, ORDER chaos ORDER is a record that showcases the 29-year-old musician's mastery of nuance and emotional depth, with melodies that reveal new layers with each listen, deepening further with every play and often leading to moments of quiet revelation.

The album features the lead single and album opener "Don't Forget You Love Me" - released in March and deemed a "Song You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone, the track serves as the album's emotional cornerstone and introduces listeners to the raw honesty and sonic depth that defines it. There was no hesitation when it came to frontloading the album with such devastating honesty - for Calum, this was an intentional move. Stepping into the solo spotlight has afforded him the opportunity to navigate the ruptures that can erupt from seismic life changes and move forward with a renewed sense of self.

The nine songs that follow alternatively feel like an afternoon spent listening to crackling vinyl with "Sweetdreams," the breaking of waves with "Sunsetter," and a summertime walk home through the park with "All My Affection." The album also features "Call Me When You Know Better," the second single to be released, which not only served as the sonic breakthrough when making the album- welding digital and organic sounds together to create the sonic skeleton of what would become ORDER chaos ORDER - but also became a representation of the erratic noise in Calum's mind, the chaos of contradicting thoughts, reflections, regrets, self-pity and beyond.

ORDER chaos ORDER was crafted primarily alongside Jackson Phillips, aka Day Wave, with key contributions from David Burris (Lauren Spencer Smith, ITZY) and TMS (Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran). Calum's approach to songwriting on this album was not one of purging emotions but rather cultivating his experiences into something tangible and meaningful. "My lyrics come from a place of purity," he explains. "Growing up, the whole reason I wanted to do music was so that I could write songs. It was important to pay homage to that side of my younger self."

