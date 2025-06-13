Bane's 'Boston 6:58 PM' Streaming For First Time

(CC) Equal Vision Records and Bane are excited to present the digital release and vinyl pressing of Boston 6:58 PM, a collection of 7" offerings being presented as a single release for the very first time. In 2009, Bane released two EPs across the world called the Cities EPs, which were all limited releases and never released digitally.

After waiting over 15 years, Bane wanted to give these a proper release and have them available everywhere, including streaming services. To some, Boston 6:58 PM will give the appearance of an entirely new album since it was not widely available.

Recently, Equal Vision and Bane also released the 25th anniversary edition of It All Comes Down To This, the band's celebrated debut album. Fully remixed by Brian McTernan (Hot Water Music, Converge, Thrice) and entirely remastered, this new, updated collection gives this hardcore classic the justice it finally deserves. After more than 20 years and a long process of tracking down the tapes, the band finally got them transferred and into the hands of McTernan in 2023. In December 2023, the band got the first rough mix and were blown away by how good it sounded. After a few more months, McTernan turned in the final mix and it literally brought tears to the band's eyes; Steve Austin captured the songs for that time and McTernan's talent brought it to life and made it sound the way it was always intended to be heard.

