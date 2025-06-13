Foreigner Receive Gold Record Honor At Sold Out Concert

(VMC) Foreigner received a gold record honor during their sold-out show at the

Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA on June 11, 2025 and during the concert the group recorded an extra special version of their smash hit "I Want To Know What Love Is" with members of The Inland Master Chorale, which will be shown exclusively on this year's KTLA telethon for Project Angel Food on June 28 (check local listings for info).

KTLA's on-air personality Jacob Burch was on hand to present Foreigner with a brand-new RIAA certified gold plaque for their 2009 album CAN'T SLOW DOWN . The record was released on Rhino and contained two Top 20 radio hits, "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love." FOREIGNER is one of only three heritage bands (including Eagles and Journey) to have been currently certified Gold for albums containing newly written and recorded songs.

Lead singer Kelly Hansen said, "What a stellar opportunity to help KTLA amplify the wonderful work of Project Angel Food. We are thrilled to be part of the telethon. The presentation of an official RIAA gold album for 'Can't Slow Down" makes this event even more special."

Project Angel Food nourishes the health and spirit of individuals facing critical illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals with compassion and dignity. Since 1989, they have provided over 19 million meals across Los Angeles County and currently serve more than 1.5 million meals annually to 6,240 clients. During the Los Angeles fires, they delivered meals, hygiene kits, and water to seriously ill individuals throughout L.A. County and assisted hundreds of critically ill and vulnerable seniors in areas impacted by the fires with the help of thousands of volunteers. And now there is a new threat. Funding from the Ryan White CARE Act, intended to feed 547 people we serve living with HIV/AIDS, has been abruptly blocked by the current administration. Only 16% of the promised $1.3 million has been delivered, leaving a critical shortfall of $1,092,000 and threatening our ability to provide life-saving meals. Last year, they raised nearly $1 million. They know they can surpass $1.1 million and bridge this critical funding gap as we face rising inflation. Produce costs are up 19%, beef 11%, poultry 40%, eggs 33%, and gas prices are ticking up.



Check out FOREIGNER at any of the following tour stops:

6/12/25 San Diego, CA San Diego County Fair

6/14/25 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort Pool

6/15/25 Tucson, AZ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

6/18/25 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

6/20/25 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

6/21/25 Wheatland, CA Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

6/27/25 Arnolds Park, IA Arnolds Park Amusement Park

6/29/25 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Stir Cove

7/4/25 Windsor, ON Colosseum @ Caesars

7/5/25 Windsor, ON Colosseum @ Caesars

7/9/25 Winnipeg, MB Prairie Festival

7/11/25 Prior Lake, MN Lakefront Music Fest

7/12/25 Chippewa Falls, WI Northern Wisconsin State Fiar

7/22/25 York, PA Pennsylvania State Fair

7/24/25 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair

7/25/25 West Bend, WI Washington County Fair & Park

7/26/25 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

7/29/25 Durham, NC DPAC

7/30/25 Doswell, VA Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

8/2/25 Cherokee, NC Harrah's

8/4/25 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavillion

8/5/25 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

8/7/25 Hamburg, NY Erie County Fair

8/8/25 North Lawrence, OH Neon Nights Country Music Festival

8/10/25 Rockford, IL Coronado Theater

8/11/25 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheatre

8/15/25 Hammond, IN The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

8/16/25 Gibson City, IL Gibson City Summer Bash

8/27/25 Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla Fairgrounds

8/28/25 Vancouver, BC The Fair at The PNE

8/30/25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair

9/5/25 New York, NY Tilles Center @ Long Island University

9/11/25 Tulsa, OK The Cove at River Spirit Casino

9/12/25 Lampe, MO Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

9/14/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/16/25 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

9/18/25 Toronto, ON Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

9/20/25 Verona, NY Turning Stone Casino

9/21/25 West Springfield, MA The Big E - Arena

9/27/25 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10/3/25 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino

10/4/25 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino

10/10/25 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock at Etess Arena

10/11/25 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock at Etess Arena/VIB Acoustic

10/17/25 Laughlin, NV Harrah's - Rio Vista Amphitheater

10/18/25 Laughlin, NV Harrah's - Rio Vista Amphitheater

