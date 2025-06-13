Josh Groban Expands Career-Spanning Gems

(Warner) Reflecting on an incredible body of work, Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban expands Gems with a Deluxe Edition, featuring 23 additional songs, out today on all DSPs via Reprise Records. Listen to Gems (Deluxe Edition) here.

This 41-track retrospective collection curates essential highlights from his storied career to date. The Deluxe Edition includes some of Josh's beloved duets, including "Run" with Sarah McLachlan, "99 Years" with Jennifer Nettles, and "We Will Meet Once Again" with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites "River," "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)," "Broken Vow," and "Remember When It Rained."

A double crystal-clear vinyl LP of Gems is available for purchase now on Josh's online merch store. Additionally, fans can purchase a green Gems vinyl exclusively from Amazon. Both vinyl variations include 2 extra songs - "Broken Vow" and "Remember When It Rained" - handpicked by Groban himself.

