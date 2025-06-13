Josh Groban Expands Career-Spanning Gems

(Warner) Reflecting on an incredible body of work, Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban expands Gems with a Deluxe Edition, featuring 23 additional songs, out today on all DSPs via Reprise Records. Listen to Gems (Deluxe Edition) here.
This 41-track retrospective collection curates essential highlights from his storied career to date. The Deluxe Edition includes some of Josh's beloved duets, including "Run" with Sarah McLachlan, "99 Years" with Jennifer Nettles, and "We Will Meet Once Again" with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites "River," "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)," "Broken Vow," and "Remember When It Rained."
A double crystal-clear vinyl LP of Gems is available for purchase now on Josh's online merch store. Additionally, fans can purchase a green Gems vinyl exclusively from Amazon. Both vinyl variations include 2 extra songs - "Broken Vow" and "Remember When It Rained" - handpicked by Groban himself.
Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13 via Reprise Records. The crystal-clear vinyl will include 2 extra songs - "Broken Vow" and "Remember When It Rained" - handpicked by Groban himself.
Josh Groban Previews 'Gems' Collection With 'Be Alright'
Josh Groban Announces Gems Las Vegas Residency
Josh Groban And The War and Treaty Share 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' Video
Rita Wilson Recruits Josh Groban For Cover Of Fleetwood Mac Classic
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set- All Time Low Deliver 'Suckerpunch' and Announce Fall Tour- more
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES- Parker McCollum Reveals New Album Details- Russell Dickerson Releases 'Heard It In A Country Song'- more
Jermaine Dupri Taps T.I., 2 Chainz, and Young Dro For 'Turn Around'- Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke Reimagine Mike Posner's 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza'- Josh Groban- more
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
The Hu Share 'This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Video Featuring William DuVall and Trevor McNevan
Murder By Death Release Farewell Album 'Egg & Dart'
The Doobie Brothers Stars Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Debut Album 'Talkin To The Trees' Arrives
Foreigner Receive Gold Record Honor At Sold Out Concert
Beauty School Dropout Announce New Album With 'Fever' Video
Bane's 'Boston 6:58 PM' Streaming For First Time
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set